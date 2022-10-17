Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Conviction upheld for South Carolina man who murdered mother in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A South Carolina man convicted of stabbing his mother to death in Morningside two years ago has had that conviction upheld. The Iowa Court of Appeals rejected Paul Belk's appeal of his 2nd-degree murder conviction. Belk claimed that prosecutors had not proven he acted with "malice aforethought" and that he'd received ineffective assistance from his defense lawyer.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Nevitt Taylor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for escaping from the local residential treatment facility. Nevitt Taylor is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for that crime. He failed to return to the treatment center Sunday night, Oct. 16th, less...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
siouxlandnews.com
Pillen talks critical race theory, abortion, prisons
OMAHA, Neb.—Republican governor-hopeful Jim Pillen said he wants to keep young people in Nebraska, and that encouraging them to go to trade schools is one way to go. "We need to collaborate businesses, farmers and ranchers with our K-12 schools so that we can identify kids when they're a sophomore or junior in high school so that they can have a pathway to be able to get their trade school paid for and have a successful career," Pillen said.
siouxlandnews.com
Blood talks property taxes, jobs, prison overcrowding
OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current state Sen. Carol Blood, talked to voters at the Rotary Club about brain drain, prison overcrowding and property taxes. Blood said state government is to blame for high property taxes because it passes the costs of underfunded mandates on to local...
siouxlandnews.com
The BIG Challenge of Northwest Iowa finalists announced
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The votes are in, and five finalists have been selected for The BIG Challenge grant competition. Entrepreneurs submitted their idea to start or expand a business in The BIG Challenge grant competition and 7,500 votes were cast. BIG stands for build, innovate and grow. The...
siouxlandnews.com
AARP Iowa raises Student Loan Debt Relief Scam awareness
Des Moines — Wednesday afternoon, AARP Iowa shared tips with students to avoid Student Loan Debt Relief Scams across Iowa. There has been a lot of news recently about student loans, with some loans being forgiven, payments being paused, and lots of borrowers are trying to make sense of how all of this impacts their own situation.
siouxlandnews.com
Winning $1M lottery ticket bought in Woodbury County
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — For the third time in the past two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least $1 million!. The Iowa Lottery says that someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a convenience store in Danbury, a community of 320 in Woodbury County, won a $1 million prize in the game’s drawing last night.
siouxlandnews.com
Biting cold continues today
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — It is going to be a bitterly cold start to the week in Siouxland, especially in the overnight hours. Wind chills will start the morning today in the single digits, and will remain in the 20s and 30s throughout the day today. Despite ample sunshine...
siouxlandnews.com
Warmer air is on the way
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Yesterday many spots across Siouxland set new record low temperatures, including Sioux City! Thankfully the worst of the cold is behind us and now we can focus on warming up. Highs today will make it into the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies, making today the...
Comments / 0