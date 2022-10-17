ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

siouxlandnews.com

Conviction upheld for South Carolina man who murdered mother in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A South Carolina man convicted of stabbing his mother to death in Morningside two years ago has had that conviction upheld. The Iowa Court of Appeals rejected Paul Belk's appeal of his 2nd-degree murder conviction. Belk claimed that prosecutors had not proven he acted with "malice aforethought" and that he'd received ineffective assistance from his defense lawyer.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Nevitt Taylor

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for escaping from the local residential treatment facility. Nevitt Taylor is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for that crime. He failed to return to the treatment center Sunday night, Oct. 16th, less...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Pillen talks critical race theory, abortion, prisons

OMAHA, Neb.—Republican governor-hopeful Jim Pillen said he wants to keep young people in Nebraska, and that encouraging them to go to trade schools is one way to go. "We need to collaborate businesses, farmers and ranchers with our K-12 schools so that we can identify kids when they're a sophomore or junior in high school so that they can have a pathway to be able to get their trade school paid for and have a successful career," Pillen said.
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Blood talks property taxes, jobs, prison overcrowding

OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current state Sen. Carol Blood, talked to voters at the Rotary Club about brain drain, prison overcrowding and property taxes. Blood said state government is to blame for high property taxes because it passes the costs of underfunded mandates on to local...
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

The BIG Challenge of Northwest Iowa finalists announced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The votes are in, and five finalists have been selected for The BIG Challenge grant competition. Entrepreneurs submitted their idea to start or expand a business in The BIG Challenge grant competition and 7,500 votes were cast. BIG stands for build, innovate and grow. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

AARP Iowa raises Student Loan Debt Relief Scam awareness

Des Moines — Wednesday afternoon, AARP Iowa shared tips with students to avoid Student Loan Debt Relief Scams across Iowa. There has been a lot of news recently about student loans, with some loans being forgiven, payments being paused, and lots of borrowers are trying to make sense of how all of this impacts their own situation.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Winning $1M lottery ticket bought in Woodbury County

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — For the third time in the past two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least $1 million!. The Iowa Lottery says that someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a convenience store in Danbury, a community of 320 in Woodbury County, won a $1 million prize in the game’s drawing last night.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Biting cold continues today

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — It is going to be a bitterly cold start to the week in Siouxland, especially in the overnight hours. Wind chills will start the morning today in the single digits, and will remain in the 20s and 30s throughout the day today. Despite ample sunshine...
siouxlandnews.com

Warmer air is on the way

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Yesterday many spots across Siouxland set new record low temperatures, including Sioux City! Thankfully the worst of the cold is behind us and now we can focus on warming up. Highs today will make it into the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies, making today the...
SIOUX CITY, IA

