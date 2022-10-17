Read full article on original website
North Georgia deputies make large drug bust after traffic stop
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga — North Georgia deputies pulled a woman over for a traffic stop before she was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs, according to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office. Shanna Edwards of Wilmington, North Carolina, was pulled over for a traffic violation on...
weisradio.com
Valley Head Man Reaches Plea Agreement On Murder Charges
A Valley Head resident, Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement for the murder of William Goldin in 2018. The plea agreement will give him a 20 year sentence and He will also have to pay court costs which totals $679. He also was given credit for time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase Results In Drug Arrest
Sunday evening a Cherokee County Deputy attempted a routine traffic stop on a motorcycle along US Highway 278, however, the driver of the vehicle sped away turning onto county road 607 and then onto Philadelphia Road where he finally stopped at the Philadelphia Baptist Church. The driver is listed as 50 year old Tracy Smith of a Piedmont address. He was taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude. He was transported to the county detention center where he was booked in at 8:31 and according to jail records, released at 9:24.
WAFF
wgac.com
Local Motorcycle Gang Member Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine
A local member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Fifty-year-old Robert Lewis Coney Jr. of North Augusta, and co-defendant Donnie Lee Curtis of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were arrested during a drug deal last year in the parking lot of a Grovetown motel.
WRDW-TV
18-year-old indicted on murder, gang charges in Cobb
An 18-year-old suspected of murder and gang activity who was arrested earlier this year has been indicted by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s new Gang Prosecution Unit, officials announced Wednesday.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 19th
Mitchell Battles, 46 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree, obstructing police, and interference, by the Centre Police Department. Dillion Ocain, 30 of Leesburg, charged with Theft Of Property 1st degree by the Cherokee County Sheriff Office. Derrick Ward, 43 of Gadsden, charged with failure to appear on previous...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police arrest Man for 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault
A Cartersville man was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault with a weapon. According to the Cartersville Police Department, 43-year-old Paul Nicholas Cook was escorted outside of a business after threatening to hit another patron over the head with a beer bottle. After being escorted out, Cook pulled out a...
Man arrested after Georgia mom’s body is found at construction site
KENNESAW, Ga. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old homeless man was arrested after the body of a 40-year-old mother was discovered at a construction site last week. According to a statement, on Oct. 14 at approximately 10 a.m., Acworth Police Department officers went to a construction zone at 4920 Ivey Road after a person called and said they found "what appeared to be a dead body."
Alleged ‘confession letter’ details DeKalb County man’s 2018 murder
A 26-year-old British man pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of a DeKalb County man whose body was found buried in a barrel in the woods, according to court documents.
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, October 19, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 19, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
October 18, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wrganews.com
Polk Sheriff’s Office arrests Kitchen Staff Employee
The Polk County Sherriff’s Office reported Friday that they arrested a kitchen staff employee at the Polk County Jail. According to a press release, 25-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Ashmore of a Cedartown address was arrested after she allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate, who was supposed to be under her supervision, on multiple occasions in the jail’s kitchen. Ashmore is being charged with improper sexual contact.
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman
Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
mymix1041.com
Viral video leads to animal abuse investigation in Bradley County
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse. We have to warn you, the video might be hard to watch. In the video, you can see at least six people standing around a cage...
DAY 2: Potential jurors questioned in Guntersville triple homicide trial
Potential jurors were questioned by both the defense and prosecution on Tuesday.
