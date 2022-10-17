Kanye West has claimed that Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole the idea of Django Unchained.The rapper, who has made a number of alarming remarks in recent weeks, said he originally pitched the story to the pair in the hopes he could turn it into the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger”.Foxx, who played the lead role in Tarantino’s Django Unchained in 2012, featured on West’s song.West claimed to have pitched a slavery-themed story for the music video – but, in the end, the idea didn’t manifest. The video, which starred Foxx, was directed by Hype Williams....

