Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in San Francisco on Wednesday evening. The Duke of Sussex, who has called the ritzy Santa Barbara enclave of Montecito home since 2020, spoke on stage at the Presidio Theatre at a tech conference hosted by the Masters of Scale podcast. The news was...
Kanye West has claimed that Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole the idea of Django Unchained.The rapper, who has made a number of alarming remarks in recent weeks, said he originally pitched the story to the pair in the hopes he could turn it into the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger”.Foxx, who played the lead role in Tarantino’s Django Unchained in 2012, featured on West’s song.West claimed to have pitched a slavery-themed story for the music video – but, in the end, the idea didn’t manifest. The video, which starred Foxx, was directed by Hype Williams....
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy's daughter,...

