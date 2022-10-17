Read full article on original website
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’
The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance in San Francisco
Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in San Francisco on Wednesday evening. The Duke of Sussex, who has called the ritzy Santa Barbara enclave of Montecito home since 2020, spoke on stage at the Presidio Theatre at a tech conference hosted by the Masters of Scale podcast. The news was...
Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole Django Unchained story
Kanye West has claimed that Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx stole the idea of Django Unchained.The rapper, who has made a number of alarming remarks in recent weeks, said he originally pitched the story to the pair in the hopes he could turn it into the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger”.Foxx, who played the lead role in Tarantino’s Django Unchained in 2012, featured on West’s song.West claimed to have pitched a slavery-themed story for the music video – but, in the end, the idea didn’t manifest. The video, which starred Foxx, was directed by Hype Williams....
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy's daughter,...
From Meeting at a Restaurant to ‘El Apagón,’ Here’s Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri’s Relationship Timeline
Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri have been in a relationship for several years. They first met at a restaurant in Puerto Rico, and have been together ever since.
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
