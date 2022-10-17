ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns

South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
Women Who Mean Business 2022: Meet the 11 Acadiana honorees

11 leaders in Acadiana were honored Wednesday at the 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank. Read more about their impact on the community. Women Who Mean Business: Lana Fontenot on her role at SLCC: 'I can see tangibly how I'm helping students'. Since opening a private...
If you love boudin & bacon, this one’s for you

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 15th Annual Boudin Cook-off & Acadiana Bacon Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, in Parc International from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is free for games, live music, and ice cream sandwiches. Upon entry, you can purchase tickets to same food from various vendors from all over Louisiana and Texas.
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"

Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
Photos: USS Kidd sits high and dry amid low Mississippi River levels

The USS Kidd, a landmark along the Mississippi River riverfront in Baton Rouge, sits high and dry Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022, in downtown Baton Rouge, La. The Mississippi River currently rests at 5.5 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been growing more shallow since the start of September and is sitting at its lowest levels since 2012.
Marie Constantin: The stormwater challenges aren't going to go away in Baton Rouge

Right now, this town is a quality-of-life train wreck. While Jennifer Richardson heads out every morning to add to the 5,300 bags of litter her team has picked up over 22 months, our stormwater coalition is trying to make Capitol Lake pristine for the 16th time because 41 bags of litter flow in each month from our city’s storm drains. There is no program to mitigate this.
LCG picks new trash company

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) has been selected to take over solid waste and recycling collection services on November 1, 2023.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Smiley: Life lessons in a house divided

Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "My nephew, an LSU graduate, met his Alabama bride at an LSU/Alabama game. "They now have three precious sons. At one of the christenings, I presented the baby with a stuffed tiger, explaining that being an LSU fan builds character. "We are profoundly grateful when...
Foreclosure filings in Lafayette metro more than double from a year ago

The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows. In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
