FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com
Angola Rodeo's Arts event ranks high on list of interesting things to do in Louisiana
Jerome Derricks only realized he had a knack for painting 20 years ago. He's been in Angola for 37 years. Derricks does a variety of painting styles but is known to collectors for his black and white paintings. "There's a famous painting called Christina's World," he said motioning to one...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
theadvocate.com
Women Who Mean Business 2022: Meet the 11 Acadiana honorees
11 leaders in Acadiana were honored Wednesday at the 2022 Women Who Mean Business Awards presented by Home Bank. Read more about their impact on the community. Women Who Mean Business: Lana Fontenot on her role at SLCC: 'I can see tangibly how I'm helping students'. Since opening a private...
KLFY.com
If you love boudin & bacon, this one’s for you
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 15th Annual Boudin Cook-off & Acadiana Bacon Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, in Parc International from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is free for games, live music, and ice cream sandwiches. Upon entry, you can purchase tickets to same food from various vendors from all over Louisiana and Texas.
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
After a Brief Run, Lucky’s Fire & Smoke Restaurant in Lafayette Has Closed
It appears another business has closed in Acadiana as multiple people online are saying that Lucky's Fire & Smoke restaurant has shuttered. The restaurant apparently had a short run as it just opened in the spring of 2022. It was located at 6774 Johnston Street in the former Zuhause Bakery & Coffee building.
85th International Crowley Rice Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
If you are from the small town of Crowley, you know that one of the biggest and long awaited events is the Annual International Rice Festival. The Facebook countdowns are wrapping up, finishing touches are being put on outfits, and the Wayne Toups is blasting in cars all over town.
Kroger Planning to Buy Albertsons; What Does That Mean For Lafayette Shoppers?
Kroger says they are planning to buy Albertsons as part of a $25 billion deal.
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"
Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
theadvocate.com
Photos: USS Kidd sits high and dry amid low Mississippi River levels
The USS Kidd, a landmark along the Mississippi River riverfront in Baton Rouge, sits high and dry Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022, in downtown Baton Rouge, La. The Mississippi River currently rests at 5.5 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been growing more shallow since the start of September and is sitting at its lowest levels since 2012.
theadvocate.com
Marie Constantin: The stormwater challenges aren't going to go away in Baton Rouge
Right now, this town is a quality-of-life train wreck. While Jennifer Richardson heads out every morning to add to the 5,300 bags of litter her team has picked up over 22 months, our stormwater coalition is trying to make Capitol Lake pristine for the 16th time because 41 bags of litter flow in each month from our city’s storm drains. There is no program to mitigate this.
LCG picks new trash company
Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) has been selected to take over solid waste and recycling collection services on November 1, 2023.
One of Lafayette's Most Historic Buildings, Sans Souci is Set to Close
The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority is terminating the lease for Downtown's Sans Souci Art Gallery.
KTBS
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school district buys property for new elementary in St. George area
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park. The purchase is the culmination of...
theadvocate.com
On top of high fees, Lafayette officials add more barriers to viewing public records
Reporters now face more barriers to access public records, on top of new fees the Josh Guillory administration rolled out targeting the press in Lafayette. While a legal challenge and council action crawl forward, the barriers stand. And other public officials are following similar playbooks. In September, Lafayette Consolidated Government...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Life lessons in a house divided
Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "My nephew, an LSU graduate, met his Alabama bride at an LSU/Alabama game. "They now have three precious sons. At one of the christenings, I presented the baby with a stuffed tiger, explaining that being an LSU fan builds character. "We are profoundly grateful when...
westcentralsbest.com
DeRidder Native Announces Intent to Run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner
Baton Rouge, La - Republican Tim Temple, an insurance executive in Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 in the midst of a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple stated in a news release “Over the last 17 years, Louisiana auto rates...
theadvocate.com
Foreclosure filings in Lafayette metro more than double from a year ago
The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows. In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette principal receives national recognition for outstanding school leadership
The Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday that Catherine Bricelj, principal of Myrtle Place Elementary has been selected as a 2022 recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership by the U.S. Department of Education. Principals chosen to receive this award have transformed their schools, according to...
