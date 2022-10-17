ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

foxbaltimore.com

Man, dog seriously burned after trailer fire in Harford County

JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — A man and his dog were seriously burned Tuesday after their trailer caught fire in Joppatowne, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. Around 8:30 p.m., Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to B&T Services in the 400 block of Pulaski Highway after a report of a fire. There, officers found the 38-year-old man who suffered severe burns before escaping the trailer with his dog.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

