Washington County residents frustrated by continued flooding

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Since Hurricane Michael stagnant water has stood in Washington County.

Some residents are concerned the water could eventually reach their doorsteps.

“We had sandbags all around it at one point,” Washington County Resident Jennifer Stedman said.

Stedman said her husband has spent hundreds of hours on a tractor raising their property level, and thousands of dollars on sandbags and clay.

“There’s a lot of people that are really close to losing their homes, especially on Piney Ridge and this one road,” Stedman said.

Some have already lost their homes. Now they sit empty surrounded by water.

The Stedmans are one of the last left in the Radcliffe Circle neighborhood.

“Well, we don’t have neighbors anymore,” Stedman said. “That’s for one. We miss Warren. He’s a good guy.”

Stedman said the county has done little to help, but county officials said they’re still waiting on state funding.

“We’re trying as hard as we can to find a way to mitigate this in the future,” Washington County Administrator Jeff Massey said. “You know, this unfortunate situation has occurred and it’s a natural occurrence.”

Massey said the county can’t drain the water from one area of the county, because they have nowhere else to put it.

“If you take it out of here, you have to have a place that you can put it to or else all you’re doing is displacing water and creating a problem over here,” Massey said.

And the aquifer is full. But Massey said they’re working with the state to lower water levels.

“We feel good about it, feel like we’re headed in the right direction, especially when it comes to finding long-term solutions, because we know there’s a likelihood this will happen again because it’s happened historically in this county many times,” Massey said.

The county is also pursuing a second round of home buyouts. Those state grants won’t be decided until December.

But Stedman is fed up.

“I don’t want to know a plan,” Stedman said. “I want to see a plan. I want to see it in action. I want to see trucks. I want to see feet on the ground, boots on the ground.”

Washington County Administrators are confident they will receive $16 million in grants.

