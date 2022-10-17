Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO