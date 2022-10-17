Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer to close out regular season at Junction City
The Emporia High boys soccer team will look to end the regular season on a high note Thursday. EHS travels to Junction City. The Spartans take a 13-2 record into the match. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans need to be challenged once again before beginning the postseason. Kickoff is...
KVOE
Area volleyball sub-state brackets released
Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.
KVOE
Emporia High gymnast Laney Cooper qualifies for state
Emporia High gymnast Laney Cooper will be making a return trip to State. She has qualified as an individual for both the Vault and balance beam. The State Gymnastics meet will be held Saturday at Olathe South.
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer defeats St. Mary’s Academy on Senior Night
It was a successful Senior Night for the Emporia High boys’ soccer team. The Spartans honored their 11 seniors with a 9-1 victory over St. Mary’s Academy in their final regular season home match at Emporia High School. Senior Gio Garcilazo led the Spartans with a hat trick.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball to face Washburn
The Emporia State volleyball team plays 12th-ranked Washburn Tuesday night in Topeka. The Lady Hornets were swept by Washburn earlier this season. Sophomore Zuzanna Buchnajzer says she has seen progress this season. Buchnajzer, a native of Poland, transferred to Emporia State from Quincy. The Lady Hornets will host Newman Friday...
Walk & Talk: Adrian Martinez and Kansas State can take a huge step at TCU
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald dishes out his Kansas State football thoughts following the program's weekly press conference. K-State and TCU meet Saturday with sole possession of the Big 12 lead on the line, but a victory will make quarterback Adrian Martinez bowl eligible for the first time in his career.
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State is the Only College Football Team Without an Interception This Season
With the college football season crossing the halfway mark, Kansas State has been one of the biggest surprises in the sport thus far. The Wildcats have shown significant upside this season and one of the main reasons for this is their lack of turnovers. With quarterback Adrian Martinez at the...
KVOE
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
KVOE
Emporia officially honored with best-tasting water award through Kansas Water Environment Association, Kansas section of American Water Works Association
With Emporia’s chlorine burnout process nearing the end, city officials are pleased with the results to this point. They are also pleased the city continues to get recognized for the high quality of its drinking water. In late August, the city’s tap water was honored by the Kansas Water...
Topeka business celebrates 100 year anniversary, wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is celebrating 100 years of their doors being open. Ernest Spencer Metals is a Topeka-based company that builds products for construction companies. On Saturday, the employees and their families gathered to celebrate a century in business. In addition to celebrating 100 years, Ernest Spencer won the “Coolest Thing Made […]
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: American Association of University Professors begins ‘investigation’ into staff dismissals
Shortly after Emporia State University announced staff dismissals connected to its realignment and reinvestment plan, the American Association of University Professors called for an immediate reversal. With that not in the picture, AAUP is now taking another step. AAUP says it has authorized an investigation into what it calls the...
KVOE
Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit
The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
WIBW
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
WIBW
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
KVOE
Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays
Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
ESU responds to investigation for mass layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia State University has responded, after the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) authorized an investigation into the university on Wednesday. The national organization announced that it’s opening an investigation after the administration’s dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members, most of them long-serving professors with tenure. ESU spokesperson Gwen Larson gave […]
21st Street construction in southwest Topeka is ahead of schedule
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Construction on 21st Street between Fairlawn Road and Crest Drive is expected to finish ahead of schedule, according to the City of Topeka. The project began this morning and was expected to last a week. Both east bound lanes are closed for pavement repair. East and west bound traffic will be restricted to […]
Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people
Downtown Council Grove practically floats off the pavement. The 19th century buildings levitate, careful gingerbread constructions of brick and mortar and stone, bringing the past to life while pushing the community into the future. I visited the city, about an hour south of Manhattan, last month. Council Grove wasn’t a former industrial town tucked in […] The post Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
