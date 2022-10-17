ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer to close out regular season at Junction City

The Emporia High boys soccer team will look to end the regular season on a high note Thursday. EHS travels to Junction City. The Spartans take a 13-2 record into the match. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans need to be challenged once again before beginning the postseason. Kickoff is...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Area volleyball sub-state brackets released

Area high schools found out their volleyball sub-state assignments on Wednesday. In Class 3A, Council Grove (24-12) is the No. 2 seed in the Smoky Valley sub-state. The Braves will take on Lyons. In the Eureka sub-state, Burlington (11-24) is the No. 7 seed and will face Humboldt. Osage City (19-15) is in the Silver Lake sub-state. The Indians are the No. 6 seed and will take on Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball to face Washburn

The Emporia State volleyball team plays 12th-ranked Washburn Tuesday night in Topeka. The Lady Hornets were swept by Washburn earlier this season. Sophomore Zuzanna Buchnajzer says she has seen progress this season. Buchnajzer, a native of Poland, transferred to Emporia State from Quincy. The Lady Hornets will host Newman Friday...
EMPORIA, KS
247Sports

Walk & Talk: Adrian Martinez and Kansas State can take a huge step at TCU

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald dishes out his Kansas State football thoughts following the program's weekly press conference. K-State and TCU meet Saturday with sole possession of the Big 12 lead on the line, but a victory will make quarterback Adrian Martinez bowl eligible for the first time in his career.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia

Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays

Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

ESU responds to investigation for mass layoffs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia State University has responded, after the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) authorized an investigation into the university on Wednesday. The national organization announced that it’s opening an investigation after the administration’s dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members, most of them long-serving professors with tenure.  ESU spokesperson Gwen Larson gave […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

21st Street construction in southwest Topeka is ahead of schedule

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Construction on 21st Street between Fairlawn Road and Crest Drive is expected to finish ahead of schedule, according to the City of Topeka. The project began this morning and was expected to last a week. Both east bound lanes are closed for pavement repair. East and west bound traffic will be restricted to […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people

Downtown Council Grove practically floats off the pavement. The 19th century buildings levitate, careful gingerbread constructions of brick and mortar and stone, bringing the past to life while pushing the community into the future. I visited the city, about an hour south of Manhattan, last month. Council Grove wasn’t a former industrial town tucked in […] The post Searching for the future of Kansas’ Council Grove in three trees, three places and three people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy