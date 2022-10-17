ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailycoin.com

QQL NFT Creator Tyler Hobbs Says Erasing NFT Royalties Is Unethical

Last week proved to be a wild one for NFT creators, as the heated debate whether on not creator royalties should be mandatory divided the crypto community into two camps. The discussion opened as several high profile Solana (SOL) based NFT marketplaces, including leading Magic Eden, scrapped their obligatory NFT royalty policies, hanging digital artists out to dry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy