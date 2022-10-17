Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
QQL NFT Creator Tyler Hobbs Says Erasing NFT Royalties Is Unethical
Last week proved to be a wild one for NFT creators, as the heated debate whether on not creator royalties should be mandatory divided the crypto community into two camps. The discussion opened as several high profile Solana (SOL) based NFT marketplaces, including leading Magic Eden, scrapped their obligatory NFT royalty policies, hanging digital artists out to dry.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin: Today's Metaverse Is Internet Circa 1994, But the Masses Are Coming
The ConsenSys CEO believes augmented and virtual experiences will redefine daily life, despite current technical challenges. Joe Lubin, the Ethereum co-founder and CEO of crypto software giant ConsenSys, is confident that the metaverse will one day encompass the full human experience. But he’s equally confident that day is still years away.
