Wichita Falls lake levels still dropping despite recent rain

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said that while recent rain and cooler weather have helped the current drought situation “a little bit”, the city is still on pace to enact Stage 1 Drought Watch restriction by the end of October.

According to the latest information from Wichita Falls city officials, both Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo declined 0.5% since last week despite the rainfall received late in the week and over the weekend.

Currently, the combined lake level of Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo stands at 66.4%.

Once the combined lake levels sink to 65%, the city’s Stage 1 Drought Watch will be activated , and water restrictions will begin to take effect.

Stage 1 Water Restrictions include changes to outside irrigation, car washing, and restrictions for local restaurants, clubs, bars, and school cafeterias, among many other restrictions. A full list of all Wichita Falls water restrictions, stage by stage, can be found on our website .

As a reminder, Wichita County reinstated a county-wide burn ban , effective Saturday, October 1, 2022. More information on lake levels, water conservation, water restrictions, and tips on conserving water can be found on the City of Wichita Falls website .

This is a developing story.

