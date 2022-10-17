Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Human remains found in Douglasville, near where 17-year-old was last seen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Human remains were found in Douglasville on Saturday in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, police say. According to police, this is one of the last known locations of a missing 17-year-old who was last seen a month ago. At this time, detectives...
fox5atlanta.com
Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death still mysterious 25 years later
ATLANTA - Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death. Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago. Who was...
It’s been 25 years since the death of 11-year-old Levi Frady. His murder is still unsolved
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Levi Frady. Eleven-year-old Levi Frady was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1997, on Little Mill Road in Forsyth County. His body was found the next day in the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area in Dawson County. Little Mill Road is...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Entering autos; theft reports and slew of arrests from traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Oct. 13 – 18, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Waters...
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
Gwinnett County cabinet shop damaged by fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A cabinet shop in Buford caught fire on Thursday evening, according to Gwinnett County fire officials. Fire officials arrived at Stone Creek Cabinetry & Millworks on Tuggle Greer Drive at around 6:30 p.m. and found the business with heavy smoke. A worker on the scene...
accesswdun.com
Accident in Hall County involved a marked patrol car
An investigation is underway after an accident involving a Hall County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. On Thursday, a deputy was in a marked patrol car heading westbound on Mundy Mill Rd. The deputy was attempting to go through a red light at the intersection of Hwy 53 / Atlanta Hwy with the lights flashing and sirens on, when he collided with a vehicle in the middle of the intersection. Another driver going through the intersection had a green light but failed to yield allowing the deputy through. As a result, the patrol car hit the left side of the vehicle.
Multiple hospitalized in Cherokee County fire, officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services are battling a fire that occurred overnight, Shift Commander Chad Davis confirmed. According to Davis, fire officials responded to a call regarding a house fire on Evans Street in Woodstock just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found the home 75% engulfed in flames, he said.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Grandmother wants answers after 12-year-old allegedly killed by her own father in Georgia
WINDER, Ga. — A grandmother is heartbroken after a shooting claimed the life of her granddaughter earlier this week. The man accused of killing the young girl is her own father, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 17, deputies said Leonard Ahearn shot his 12-year-old daughter...
Monroe Local News
UPDATE: WCSO confirms pedestrian crash is a fatality
UPDATE: (OCT. 20 – 8:45 p.m.) Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirms the pedestrian crash in the area off Highwy 81 south near Hightower Trail is a fatality. Georgia State Patrol and WCSO are working the incident. Motorists are warned to expect complete and partial highway closures for the next hour.
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. On Oct. 22, 1997, Levi Frady was headed to his house...
‘Psychic healer’ stole $70K from couple and may have victimized others, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators say stole $70,000 from a couple. Gainesville police said Jackson William Ramirez-Reyes pretended to be a psychic healer and “would make promises that he very well knew he could not uphold.”. Investigators said he would threaten to...
24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference
CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford's family. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated. The young officer was only 20 years old when she was hit and killed.
UPDATE: Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man was killed when he was ejected from his car during a crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they...
Driver dies after being ejected in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of...
accesswdun.com
SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County
Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
10NEWS
Georgia police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
Cobb County father hospitalized with brain injury after being hit while riding motorcycle
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is recovering in the hospital after his family says he was hit by a car while he was on his way home. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke exclusively with the victim’s family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Comments / 3