

fox5atlanta.com

14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
accesswdun.com

Accident in Hall County involved a marked patrol car

An investigation is underway after an accident involving a Hall County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. On Thursday, a deputy was in a marked patrol car heading westbound on Mundy Mill Rd. The deputy was attempting to go through a red light at the intersection of Hwy 53 / Atlanta Hwy with the lights flashing and sirens on, when he collided with a vehicle in the middle of the intersection. Another driver going through the intersection had a green light but failed to yield allowing the deputy through. As a result, the patrol car hit the left side of the vehicle.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Multiple hospitalized in Cherokee County fire, officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services are battling a fire that occurred overnight, Shift Commander Chad Davis confirmed. According to Davis, fire officials responded to a call regarding a house fire on Evans Street in Woodstock just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found the home 75% engulfed in flames, he said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

UPDATE: WCSO confirms pedestrian crash is a fatality

UPDATE: (OCT. 20 – 8:45 p.m.) Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirms the pedestrian crash in the area off Highwy 81 south near Hightower Trail is a fatality. Georgia State Patrol and WCSO are working the incident. Motorists are warned to expect complete and partial highway closures for the next hour.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference

CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford's family. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated. The young officer was only 20 years old when she was hit and killed.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

SUV rear-ends motorcycle, seriously injuring two people in Rabun County

Charges are pending in a Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injury to a motorcyclist and possible serious injury to his passenger on Ga. 15 at Seedtick Road. The Georgia State Patrol said 68-year-old William Chaney of Anderson, Ala., was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen. A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night. He appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA

