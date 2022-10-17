Read full article on original website
BNB Chain Dominates the GameFi Sector with Higher Market Share Than Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC)
BNB Chain, the public blockchain supported by Binance, has overtaken Ethereum to become the most dominant chain for Web 3.0 gaming, also known as GameFi. Since the launch of Axie Infinity on top of its network, Ethereum has dominated the blockchain gaming sector. However, data from the third quarter of 2022 shows that the BNB Chain has snatched away much of the market share held by Ethereum.
Coinbase Eyes Global Expansion for USD Coin (USDC) – Removes Commission Fees
Coinbase, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, in looking to promote the global adoption of Circle-issued stablecoin USD Coin (USDC), has decided to waive commission fees when using the asset. Coinbase Remove Fees for USDC. In the wake of the declining market cap and adoption of Circle’s stablecoin...
Coinbase Backs Grayscale’s Lawsuit Against the SEC’s Denial of a Bitcoin Spot ETF
Coinbase, America’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, has filed an amicus brief in support of Grayscale’s lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for rejecting the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Coinbase Backs Grayscale against the SEC. In June, the SEC rejected Grayscale’s application to convert its $13.5 billion...
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Reveals Roadmap for Decentralized Social Media Networks
Bluesky, an initiative of former Twitter head honcho Jack Dorsey, has announced a decentralized protocol that aims to limit corporate and governmental influence on major social media platforms. AT Protocol Launched for Bluesky. On Tuesday, October 18th, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the roadmap for his next social protocol,...
Fidelity Investments to Launch Ethereum (ETH) Custody and Trading for Institutional Clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, the cryptocurrency arm of Fidelity Investments, has announced that it will be launching Ethereum (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients before the end of this month. Fidelity to Add ETH Custody and Trading Services. The crypto division of Fidelity has announced its intentions to...
Should Crypto Brands Invest in Ads During Crypto Winter?
Since the peak of a significant rally in 2021, cryptocurrencies have seen a harsh comedown, shedding approximately $2 trillion in value. The collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin TerraClassicUSD and the contagion effect from the liquidation of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital marked the beginning of a long-lasting crypto winter. The...
Institutions Transferring Bitcoin (BTC) to Cold Wallets: Will Prices Rise?
48,000 bitcoin (BTC) were transferred out of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase this week, researchers from the South Korean analytics platform CryptoQuant say. According to them, the majority of the withdrawn BTC had been stored in Coinbase Pro for three to five years. This was the largest withdrawal from a cryptocurrency...
Floki Inu and Dogecoin Users Back Budblockz Presale With Large Investments
The new cannabis token Budblockz (BLUNT) is approaching its official launch on the 5th of December, and although that is still some time away, the presale is causing chaos in the crypto industry. The presale has raised over one million dollars from its presale, and users from other meme coin...
Tether to Offer USDT in 24,000 ATMs Across Brazil
Tether, the company behind the largest stablecoin USDT, is going to start offering the stablecoin in over 24,000 ATMs across Brazil on November 3, the firm announced in a blog post. “The difficulties and limitations imposed by inflation and a less-than-inclusive financial system has excluded many of Brazil’s citizens from...
What Is RPC and Why Is it Crucial For Blockchain Development?
DApps is still a nascent technology, but it is gaining momentum. The market size of decentralized apps is projected to reach USD 21,070.2 million by the end of 2025. Data privacy, lack of censorship, and developers’ flexibility are among the benefits that decentralization brings. While dApps are built and...
Unstoppable Domains Stops Supporting .Coin Domains After Realizing Another Firm Is Selling Them
Centralized blockchain domain seller Unstoppable Domains has killed its .coin domain after realizing another blockchain domain system was selling it for years. In a recently published blog post, Unstoppable Domains said that it hadn’t realized Emercoin, a blockchain platform, registered its first .coin top-level domain (TLD) in 2014. “When...
German Crypto Bank Nuri Succumbs to Prolonged Crypto Winter
Nuri, a crypto bank based in Germany, has confirmed that it will be shutting down for good on December 18th, 2022. The firm was reportedly unable to raise sufficient capital to offset the struggles brought on by the wider crypto lending contagion tied to the Celsius Network. With the company...
Stablecoins Should Be Complementary to Digital Dollar, Says Interim FDIC Chief
Martin Gruenberg recognizes the value of stablecoins in facilitating commercial and retail payments. Yet he remains skeptical that their benefits can exceed those offered by the FedNow system. The interim chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation of the United States (FDIC), Martin Gruenberg, considers that any initiative related to...
The Next Big Crypto Is BudBlockz, But Can It Overtake Tezos?
The cryptocurrency market is flourishing. Many enticing projects appeal to investors, but competition will most likely push some of them out in the long term. BudBlockz is a new platform that revolutionizes the nascent marijuana industry, but does it have the potential to overtake the established Tezos network? If you are looking for the right cryptocurrency for your portfolio, check out the following sections.
Sam Bankman-Fried Posts Crypto “Norms Manual”
FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried has released a document detailing his stance on crypto regulations. In “Possible Digital Asset Industry Standards,” Bankman-Fried argues that blocklists rather than allowlists are the correct approach toward sanctions compliance in blockchain environments. According to him, maintaining a blocklist “[prohibits] illegal transfers and [freezes]...
Survey: 77% of Salvadorans Say Government Expenditures on Bitcoin (BTC) Should Stop
According to a recent report, 77.1% of Salvadorans want the government to stop “spending public money on Bitcoin.”. Study results show that only 24.4% of respondents have used cryptocurrency as a payment instrument since its legal adoption late last year. A number of financial experts in El Salvador criticized...
Why You Could Choose The Hideaways (HDWY) Over Uniswap (UNI) And Chainlink (LINK)
As we enter another week, the crypto market is still very unstable due to the US Federal Reserve’s continuous hike of interest rates. Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) have been observed as the most affected coins in this bear market. The Hideaways is available at just $0.06 compared to...
Swiss Company DMS Capital AG is Launching an E-Wallet for its Private and Business Clients
Swiss fintech company DMS Capital AG announced the launch of the new e-wallet. The service will allow transactions from multiple payment processor providers to settle and deposit into a single e-wallet. A single KYC verification for multiple payments. On October 18th, the DMS Capital AG team proudly announced the release...
Nubank to Launch Its Own Digital Token, Nucoin, in a Strategic Partnership with Polygon
Nubank will launch its loyalty token, Nucoin, with Polygon to offer discounts and other advantages to its customers through a reward program. A pilot program for the project will be conducted this month for 2,000 customers before the token is launched in 2023. Both Polygon’s co-founder and Nucoin’s general manager...
Prada Time Capsule NFT and Mushe Spaceman NFT Race to the Moon
The increasing buzz and adoption of Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, has caught the attention of leading brands and cryptocurrency platforms. NFTs bring a new wave of utility and engagement in the world of blockchain. With NFTs being widely used in gaming applications, various high-end fashion brands, DeFi applications, and artists have joined the race of Metaverse and NFTs to engage their audiences in recent times. One such example is the soon-to-be-launching Mushe World’s NFT token, which is all set to revolutionize the world of NFTs. Read about Mushe NFTs and another set of newly-launched Prada Time Capsule NFTs, and how they are expected to perform in the open market.
