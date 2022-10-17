Read full article on original website
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW
As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were some in WWE who were expecting Jericho to return to the company once his AEW deal expired to get one last run and a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho still has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but McMahon is no longer in charge at the company.
PCO Destroys Honor No More After Being Kicked Out On Impact Wrestling
Honor No More has been torn apart after they tried to kick PCO out on this week’s Impact Wrestling, resulting in PCO taking them out. Tonight’s show saw Eddie Edwards vow to address the future of the group later in the evening, and once The OGK lost the Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino, Edwards came down to the ring.
Dark Match Results from NXT Halloween Havoc
Below are dark match results from Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc, courtesy of PWInsider.
Ace Steel Was Reportedly Surprised By His AEW Firing
It was reported yesterday that Ace Steel was fired from AEW following his involvement in the brawl with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out. While the backstage reaction was that this was expected, it apparently caught Steel by surprised. A user on the F4WOnline boards noted that Steel had tweeted out ‘Freedom’, which seemed to suggest he knew it was coming.
Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four
During the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Rick Rubin discussed the figure four, with Rogan explaining why it wouldn’t work in MMA. He said (via Wrestling Inc): “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan said. “It’s kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * WWE Universal Championship...
Another Spoiler From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
PWInsider reports that Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship at the Impact Wrestling taping in Las Vegas tonight. The match will air in November.
Julius Creed Defeats Damon Kemp In Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc
Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, saving Brutus’ NXT career in the process. You can see highlights from the match below.
Impact Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped several weeks of TV last night at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, including the start of the X Division title tournament. Here are the spoilers, via PWInsider:. * Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid in a X Division tournament quarterfinal match. * Trey Miguel def. Alan...
Krossfire Wrestling Black Harvest Results 10.21.2022: Krossfire Wrestling Championship, Black Harvest Scramble, & More
The Black Harvest event was hosted by Krossfire Wrestling Federation on October 21 in Sevierville, TN. You can find the complete results (via Kenzie Paige) and a few highlights below. *Hunter Drake def. Jack Evans. *Dillon McQueen def. Billie Starkz by DQ. *Black Harvest Scramble: Rolando Perez def. Rob Killjoy,...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Three Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of AEW Rampage tonight in Jacksonville, which includes three title matches. The lineup features:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (if The...
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
Karrion Kross On His Reaction To People Thinking White Rabbit Teases Were About Him
Karrion Kross was the target of a lot of speculation when the White Rabbit teases were about him, to the point that he couldn’t convince people it wasn’t. Speculation was rife that Kross was the White Rabbit tease as that was his name in Lucha Underground, and Kross talked about the situation in an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
NJPW Battle Autumn Night Six Results 10.21.22: 10-Man Tag Main Event, More
The sixth night of the NJPW Battle Autumn tour took place on Friday, with a big ten-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:. * El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe. * Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI...
WWE News: Top 10 Superstar Halloween Costumes, Special Edition Shotzi Halloween Shirt, Humberto Turns
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Superstar Halloween costumes:. – Also, WWE Shop has a new Shotzi special edition Halloween t-shirt and limited edition Damage CTRL shirts now available. You can check out the new Shotzi one below:. – WWE Superstar Humberto celebrates his birthday today. He turns...
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December 10, Same Day as ROH Final Battle
PWInsider reports that during a media call to promote WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels confirmed that the next NXT PPV will be Deadline on December 10. This will be the same day as ROH Final Battle (which starts at 4 PM ET) and will start opposite of a UFC PPV also being held that night.
Impact News: Tickets For December Tapings On Sale, New PCO Shirt, Full Victory Road 2009 Video
– Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling’s tapings in December. The tapings take place on December 9th and 10th in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, and yoy can get them here. – A new PCO shirt has been released, which you can...
Johnny Gargano Would Least Want To Be Stuck On An Desert Island With Brock Lesnar
Johnny Gargano respects Brock Lesnar, naming The Beast as the WWE star he’d least want to be stuck on a desert island with. Gargano did a Q&A on WWE’s TikTook account answering random questions about the WWE locker room, and you can see a couple of his tongue-in-cheek responses below:
