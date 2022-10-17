Read full article on original website
Devils players react to Lindy Ruff’s system, describe locker room morale ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Ducks
Miles Wood tried to sum up the Devils’ problems on Monday. After an 0-2-0 start where his team has been outscored 10-4 by the Flyers and Red Wings, Wood said his new teammates –– players like Ondrej Palat, John Marino, top prospect Alexander Holtz and more –– are still adjusting to coach Lindy Ruff’s system, which may explain the flat beginning.
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Igor Shesterkin’s slow start through 4 games isn’t something to worry about
The Rangers are absolutely dominating opponents in most aspects of the game right now. They’ve dismantled two teams with Stanley Cup aspirations, and a third (Anaheim) that just simply couldn’t keep up. But the scores are closer than they should be. That is mostly because, and remember the title, Igor Shesterkin’s slow start has been noticeable.
Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Rangers players defend Quinn's track record with young prospects
NEW YORK -- If David Quinn doesn’t like young players, Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren sure didn’t get the memo. This could be of some reassurance to some Sharks fans, who might blame top prospects William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau’s presences in the AHL on Quinn. Both...
Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers
As expected, Dryden Hunt did not clear waivers. Hunt was claimed by Colorado today, which is another example of a well run team making a low key shrewd move. Since the Rangers play Colorado on Tuesday, we can bet the house that Hunt will score. That’s usually how it goes for former Rangers playing against them for the first time.
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin NHL All-Time Goals tracker
The Great 8 is going for 800. Alex Ovechkin – nicknamed "The Great 8" as a nod to Wayne Gretzky's "The Great One" – is set to become just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 career goals. He entered the 2022-2023 season having scored 780 over his 17 seasons. With each goal scored this season, he inches closer to joining Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801) in hockey's most exclusive club.
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Quinn returns to New York with Sharks seeking first win of season
NEW YORK -- David Quinn knows his winless San Jose Sharks will play an important game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW). But it will also be meaningful for the coach. Quinn got his NHL coaching start...
Lindy Ruff Continues To Take Responsibility For Devils Shortcomings
It is only two games into the season, but there is definitely pressure on head coach Lindy Ruff and the New Jersey Devils to perform. This was evident Saturday night during the Devils’ second loss of the season to the Detroit Red Wings. The team’s first came last Thursday against their division rival the Philadelphia Flyers.
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: New Jersey Devils – 10/18/22
The Anaheim Ducks will continue their long Eastern Conference road trip tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Ducks are on short rest after a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers last night. This is the first back-to-back for Anaheim this season. Last year, the Ducks were 6-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs, with all six losses occurring on the road.
Darryl Sutter thought Vegas coach’s challenge should’ve been faster
The Calgary Flames defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the Saddledome, rallying back after a 2-0 first period deficit. The Flames’ rally was delayed somewhat by a disallowed goal 4:39 into the second period. Following the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter conceded that he didn’t...
Red Wings’ Sizeable Trio Have Formed an Identity Line
“Treesome”, “Big Boy Line”, “Redwoods”, “The Viking Line”, “The Skyline”…. Call the Detroit Red Wings’ third line whatever you want, but what cannot be debated is the impact the towering trio has had in the early part of the 2022-23 season.
New York Rangers Living Up to Locker Room Expectations
The New York Rangers look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference through four games. Again it is only four games, but the Rangers look like an offensive juggernaut that is ready to take the NHL by storm. Many expected the Rangers to take the next step this season after an incredible trip to the Eastern Conference Final last year. However, this year the bar has been raised inside the locker room. And so far the Rangers are living up to those expectations, as they are on a mission to win it all.
Around the Farm: Jayden Grubbe continues an almost 2 point per game pace
Jayden Grubbe is off to a hot start for Red Deer in the WHL. Through six games, he has a line of 2-9-11, putting him at nearly two points per game to start the year. Grubbe was a questionable pick at the time, but at least he is taking the right steps to improve and provide some offense to the intangibles that led to the Rangers drafting him.
5 Blue Jays Named Finalists for 2022 Gold Glove Awards
