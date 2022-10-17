Judge Tarik Sugarmon appoints two new leaders to Shelby County Juvenile Court

Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon has appointed two new members to his leadership team.

Stephen Bush, a former Shelby County Public Defender, will serve as the court’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Stephanie Hill, an Impact Assessment Associate with Slingshot Memphis, will serve as Deputy CAO and Chief of Strategy & Innovation.

“With the addition of Stephen Bush and Dr. Stephanie Hill, we are building a leadership team focused on creating effective processes that provide developmentally-appropriate responses to children in contact with the juvenile justice system,” Sugarmon said.

“With the experience these two individuals bring to the Court, we will now have the ability to develop a roadmap for true reform that not only ensures fairness for every child, but will also hold youth accountable in ways that advance public safety.”

During his time as a public defender, Bush was noted by the U.S. Department of Justice for his development of new systems, including one for the county’s Office of the Juvenile Defender.

He has also been recognized nationally for his work forming the Jericho Project, a pre-trial diversion program that aided Shelby County in providing people in detention with mental health and substance abuse issues with treatment and follow-up services.

Hill will help carry out best practices while evaluating and aligning systems and programs in juvenile court.

Slingshot Memphis, where she has worked since February 2021, is an organization that assesses and funds poverty-focused nonprofits.

She has also assisted with charter school start-ups, including helping turn around a low-performing school. She has also served as the director of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Washington, D.C.