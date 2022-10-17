Read full article on original website
Related
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and use of one hand, says agent
Salman Rushdie has lost his sight in one eye and the use of one hand after the attack he suffered while preparing to deliver a lecture in New York state two months ago, his agent has confirmed. The 75-year-old author, whose received death threats from Iran in the 1980s after...
Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare
Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was frontrunner Sunday in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, as he garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals — ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.But widespread uncertainty remained after British media reported that Sunak had held late-night talks with Johnson Saturday, and speculation mounted that the pair could strike a deal to unite the fractured governing party after it was left reeling from Truss' rapid downfall.The Conservative Party has ordered a contest...
The plan to stop killer robots: Why world leaders and experts are sounding the alarm
You might suppose Hollywood is good at predicting the future. Indeed, Robert Wallace, head of the CIA’s Office of Technical Service and the US equivalent of MI6’s fictional Q, has recounted how Russian spies would watch the latest Bond movie to see what technologies might be coming their way.
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak in 'secret summit' as race to replace UK Prime Minister Liz Truss heats up
Boris Johnson has held talks with his former finance minister Rishi Sunak as a key deadline looms in the race to replace Liz Truss as British Prime Minister, UK media outlets reported Sunday.
Comments / 0