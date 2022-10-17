ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

KEYC

Project for Teens: Peer to peer education program promotes confidence

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a local organization that strives to reach youth in our area at a young age; to help instill confidence and values to help them navigate middle and high school. Project for Teens is a peer to peer education program that involves approximately 180 10-12th...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MN dairy producers able to sign up for 2023 DMC coverage

Jacqueline Karsten from Drummer's Garden Center joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about preparing lawns before the spring thaw-out!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Kiwanis prepares for holiday light set up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost that time of year again. Kiwanis Holiday Lights is in full prep mode for its tenth season. This year, Kiwanis will unveil two million brilliant lights. This year, they have new displays including an expansion to the dancing lights section and the drive-thru display on the north side of the park. The first set up day is this Saturday and will continue for the next five weeks. Organizers are expecting 1,700 volunteers to help with the preparations.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Winter yardwork: Getting it done before the spring thaw

Lisa and Kelsey invited Victoria Morsching, Pet Expo's Multimedia & Events Manager, to talk more about how to help your pet dress for Halloween success!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

2020 Snow in Mankato

To talk more about the educational program, the founder of Project for Teens in our area, Kate Cox, met with Kelsey and Lisa.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Pumpkin patches prepare for end of the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Little Green Wagon and Autumn Acres are two of many pumpkin patches around the Mankato Area. With recent freezing temperatures, their crops have felt the impact. “We’ve been growing pumpkins for about 13 years. We haven’t seen this many cold temps and these extreme cold temps...
MANKATO, MN

