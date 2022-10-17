Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation, according to a Friday press release from the County Sheriff’s office. Lucas said he will start a new job on Monday as at Fiserv as vice president of security for Wisconsin. The County Sheriff’s office has yet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks is 'acting like a child,' expert says
Darrell Brooks brought more witnesses for his defense to the stand in his trial on Friday, Oct. 21. Brooks is charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian
Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee, the other in West Milwaukee.
wtmj.com
Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, wounded in apparent argument: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Police said the 51-year-old was shot near 95th and Brown Deer around 11:25 a.m. It appears to be the result of an argument. The victim was shot in the leg and treated at a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 8 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22 responded to at least four separate shootings. At least one person was killed and at least eight people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded. 32nd and Center. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said an 11-year-old, critical missing boy has returned home safely. Officials said McKinley Gore had been last seen near 24th and Capitol around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Gore is described as a male, Black, about 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
nbc15.com
Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee COVID boosters available; 5 and older
MILWAUKEE - The updated COVID-19 boosters are now available at Milwaukee Health Department immunization clinics for everyone five years of age and older. People who have their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the last two months are eligible for the COVID-19 booster. "Especially...
CBS 58
Helping Milwaukee-area cats stay safe goes beyond merely adopting them
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures have begun to drop in the Milwaukee area, there has been an increasing need to look out for homeless animals. There is a new way some local women are making sure stray cats stay safe this winter. While adopting a new pet into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police chase, car possibly stolen; 4 arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended with a crash and four people in custody Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Officers spotted a silver Kia, which was possibly stolen, near 51st and Edgerton. The car fled, and the pursuit began. A tire deflation device and PIT maneuver were used to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Motorcyclist killed, hit by vehicle on Teutonia in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 33-year-old motorcyclist died from injuries suffered after he was struck by a vehicle on N. Teutonia Avenue on Friday, Oct. 21. The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Officials say the motorcyclist was traveling on N. Teutonia Avenue when it collided with a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin State Park passes available at local libraries starting Nov. 1
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will ensure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders. The pilot program, “Check Out Wisconsin State...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland fire: Victims mourned, investigation continues
In Hartland, six people were found dead after an apartment building fire Friday. One day later, neighbors and loved ones gathered in the neighborhood.
wearegreenbay.com
Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
fox32chicago.com
3M patient records held by Advocate Aurora Health System potentially compromised
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Three million patient records held by Downers Grove and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health System were potentially compromised. The breach was reported to the federal government on Friday — as required by law. Advocate posted a notice about the data breach on its website Wednesday. Advocate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old woman wounded near 25th and Scott
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 25th and Scott on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Oct. 21. Officials say the victim was struck by gunfire during a domestic dispute around 1 p.m. Friday. The victim, a 19-year-old woman, arrived at a nearby hospital for...
