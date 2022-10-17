ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

wtmj.com

Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, wounded in apparent argument: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Police said the 51-year-old was shot near 95th and Brown Deer around 11:25 a.m. It appears to be the result of an argument. The victim was shot in the leg and treated at a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 8 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22 responded to at least four separate shootings. At least one person was killed and at least eight people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded. 32nd and Center. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy safe

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said an 11-year-old, critical missing boy has returned home safely. Officials said McKinley Gore had been last seen near 24th and Capitol around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Gore is described as a male, Black, about 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID boosters available; 5 and older

MILWAUKEE - The updated COVID-19 boosters are now available at Milwaukee Health Department immunization clinics for everyone five years of age and older. People who have their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the last two months are eligible for the COVID-19 booster. "Especially...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield police chase, car possibly stolen; 4 arrested

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended with a crash and four people in custody Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Officers spotted a silver Kia, which was possibly stolen, near 51st and Edgerton. The car fled, and the pursuit began. A tire deflation device and PIT maneuver were used to...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Motorcyclist killed, hit by vehicle on Teutonia in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 33-year-old motorcyclist died from injuries suffered after he was struck by a vehicle on N. Teutonia Avenue on Friday, Oct. 21. The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Officials say the motorcyclist was traveling on N. Teutonia Avenue when it collided with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin State Park passes available at local libraries starting Nov. 1

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will ensure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders. The pilot program, “Check Out Wisconsin State...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old woman wounded near 25th and Scott

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 25th and Scott on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Oct. 21. Officials say the victim was struck by gunfire during a domestic dispute around 1 p.m. Friday. The victim, a 19-year-old woman, arrived at a nearby hospital for...
MILWAUKEE, WI

