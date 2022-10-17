As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were some in WWE who were expecting Jericho to return to the company once his AEW deal expired to get one last run and a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho still has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but McMahon is no longer in charge at the company.

