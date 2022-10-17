Read full article on original website
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four
During the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Rick Rubin discussed the figure four, with Rogan explaining why it wouldn’t work in MMA. He said (via Wrestling Inc): “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan said. “It’s kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”
Logan Paul Trains With Shawn Michaels For Crown Jewel Match, Roman Reigns Reacts
Logan Paul is training with Shawn Michaels ahead of his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, and Reigns posted to Twitter to react. The WWE Twitter account shared picks of Paul and Michaels training at Paul’s home in Puerto Rico, as you can see below. Paul is facing Reigns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Crown Jewel on November 5th.
Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW
As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were some in WWE who were expecting Jericho to return to the company once his AEW deal expired to get one last run and a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho still has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but McMahon is no longer in charge at the company.
Sasha Banks And Kalisto Win Award For CBD Brand
Sasha Banks and Kalisto’s CBD brand is officially an award-winning one. Banks posted to Twitter to reveal that the Kanndela CBD brand that she started with the WWE alumnus won at the World CBD Awards. Cannabis Health News notes that the brand won the Industry Newcomer Award. The World...
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * WWE Universal Championship...
Ace Steel Was Reportedly Surprised By His AEW Firing
It was reported yesterday that Ace Steel was fired from AEW following his involvement in the brawl with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out. While the backstage reaction was that this was expected, it apparently caught Steel by surprised. A user on the F4WOnline boards noted that Steel had tweeted out ‘Freedom’, which seemed to suggest he knew it was coming.
All-Atlantic Title Match Added to AEW Rampage
Orange Cassidy will defend his newly-won AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced that the match between RUSH and Preston Vance is now a three-way match with Cassidy defending the title he won from PAC against the two competitors on Friday’s show. The match...
Karrion Kross On His Reaction To People Thinking White Rabbit Teases Were About Him
Karrion Kross was the target of a lot of speculation when the White Rabbit teases were about him, to the point that he couldn’t convince people it wasn’t. Speculation was rife that Kross was the White Rabbit tease as that was his name in Lucha Underground, and Kross talked about the situation in an interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and you know what that means — it’s time for AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas, filling in for Lee Sanders for tonight. We have a pretty decent show tonight on paper as Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Title against RUSH and Preston Vance, while The Acclaimed put the World Tag Team Titles against the Varsity Athletes with “Scissor Me, Daddy” on the line as well. Plus, Willow Nightengale faced Penelope Ford and HOOK defends the FTW Championship against Ari Daivari. Sounds like a fun show, so let’s jump right in.
Julius Creed Defeats Damon Kemp In Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc
Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, saving Brutus’ NXT career in the process. You can see highlights from the match below.
Dark Match Results from NXT Halloween Havoc
Below are dark match results from Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc, courtesy of PWInsider.
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Three Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of AEW Rampage tonight in Jacksonville, which includes three title matches. The lineup features:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (if The...
Spoiler For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling is currently taping two more weeks of television at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas. At last night’s taping, Alan Angels joined Violent by Design, who attacked Sami Callihan. PWInsider reports that at tonight’s taping, Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE) also joined...
Various News: Shawn Michaels To Talk With Media Tonight, Last Night’s Impact Taping Nearly Sold Out, More Impact Tapings Tonight
– Shawn Michaels will talk to reporters after tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. – PWInsider reports that last night’s Impact Wrestling taping nearly sold out. It was said to be a ‘boisterous’ crowd in attendance. – Impact will tape two more episodes of TV tonight in...
WWE News: Liv Morgan Shares Her Butt Workout, Black Adam Q&A with The Rock, More
– IMDb posted a video with Dwayne Johnson and other cast from Black Adam, described as:. IMDb sits down with Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Mohammed Amer to settle some pressing debates among superhero fans. Watch to find out who has the best costume in the Justice Society, whether Black Adam really is the most powerful character in the DC universe, and how Dwayne Johnson’s trademark eyebrow raise is really as powerful as it seems.
Impact Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped several weeks of TV last night at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, including the start of the X Division title tournament. Here are the spoilers, via PWInsider:. * Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid in a X Division tournament quarterfinal match. * Trey Miguel def. Alan...
Daniel Cormier on WWE Finally Allowing Roman Reigns to be Himself
– Following WWE Extreme Rules, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier spoke to The Masked Man Show and discussed how Roman Reigns is doing some of the best work in his career now with The Bloodline. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “It felt like they were forcing [Roman] to...
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December 10, Same Day as ROH Final Battle
PWInsider reports that during a media call to promote WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels confirmed that the next NXT PPV will be Deadline on December 10. This will be the same day as ROH Final Battle (which starts at 4 PM ET) and will start opposite of a UFC PPV also being held that night.
WWE Reportedly Has Plans For 30th Anniversary of RAW
The 30th anniversary of WWE RAW happens next year and WWE is planning a big show to celebrate the occasion. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there are “plans in motion” for the event in January. When Vince McMahon was still in charge, holding the show in the Manhattan Center was ‘on the table’, but it’s unknown if that’s still true.
