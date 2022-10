The best of Harry Styles through the years

Fire flicks on Netflix (Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Regardless of the time of the year or weather outside, sometimes it's always good just to curl up and watch a movie. Now the least relaxing part of the process: Picking one to watch. To help yourself out, check out which flicks have been the most-watched movies on Netflix over the past week ending October 16:10. "Black and Blue" Netflix Hours watched: 5,600,0009. "Blonde" Netflix Hours watched: 6,090,000 8. "Running with the Devil" Netflix Hours watched: 6,160,000 7. "The Boss Baby" Netflix Hours watched: 7,390,000 6. "The Redeem Team" Netflix Hours watched: 10,290,0005. "Sing" Netflix Hours watched: 12,310,000 4. "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" Netflix Hours watched: 20,080,0003. "Blackout" Netflix Hours watched: 21,090,000 2. "The Curse of Bridge Hollow" Netflix Hours watched: 25,120,0001. "Luckiest Girl Alive" Netflix Hours watched: 57,010,00011

