Las Cruces, NM

Two men found shot in desert area near Red Hawk golf course in Las Cruces

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbKaW_0ickQs8V00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Two men were shot in the desert area west of the Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and left, and 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Both victims were airlifted to a hospital in El Paso and both are expected to survive their injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two gunshot victims were part of a large gathering of off-road vehicles users who had been partying in the desert. No motive has been established and no suspects have been identified. The investigation continues.

