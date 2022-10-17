Gavin Newsom will end California’s COVID state of emergency after more than 2 years

After more than two-and-a-half years, California is retiring its COVID-19 emergency proclamation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that he was lifting the state of emergency declaration on Feb. 28, phasing out the final 27 of nearly 600 directives he established by the proclamation and other executive orders signed during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been guided by the science and data — moving quickly and strategically to save lives. The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it,” Newsom said in a statement. “With the operational preparedness that we’ve built up and the measures that we’ll continue to employ moving forward, California is ready to phase out this tool.”

The announcement comes amid concerns of a potential winter COVID surge and waning interest in the latest booster shot . The Biden Administration last week extended the national public health emergency declaration until Jan. 11.

In choosing an end date, officials stated that they wanted to ensure healthcare providers had additional flexibility to handle a potential surge of infections during January and February.

Post-emergency COVID strategy

Newsom’s administration also plans to work with state legislators on regulations to protect two pandemic-driven policies: allowing nurses to continue ordering and dispensing COVID drugs like Paxlovid and to ensure lab workers can continue processing COVID tests.

“California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has prepared us for whatever comes next,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health & Human Services Agency, said in a news release. As we move into this next phase, the infrastructure and processes we’ve invested in and built up will provide us the tools to manage any ups and downs in the future.”

California is currently recording a daily average of about 7.5 new cases per 100,000 residents – an immense improvement from last winter’s peak of more than 300 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Although the emergency proclamation will soon be over, the state plans to continue to follow a plan it unveiled earlier this year to continue tracking, tracing and treating the virus and any new variants.

That plan — called SMARTER, an acronym for “shots, masks, awareness, readiness, testing, education and Rx” — aims to expand the state’s reliable network of healthcare providers, update contact tracing protocols and boost its stockpile of essential supplies like masks, ventilators and prescriptions.

GOP repeatedly pushed to end emergency

The public health emergency, declared by Newsom in March 2020, activated a statewide response that allowed local officials and health care providers to react more flexibly as infections surged. It also gave the governor broad powers to override state law when he deemed it necessary.

Newsom’s COVID-19 policies and shutdown orders, which aimed to slow the spread of the virus, also fueled an unsuccessful Republican-driven recall effort against the Democratic governor.

Since then, Republican lawmakers repeatedly pushed legislative leaders to take up a measure to end the state of emergency, maintaining that it had given Newsom too much authority.

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, in March allowed Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, to present her resolution terminating Newsom’s declaration to the Senate Governmental Organization Committee but the committee voted it down .

The resolution did not advance further during the legislative session.

After Atkins announced in February she would allow the hearing, Newsom said he would lift a large chunk of his COVID-related emergency orders . However, he was not prepared at the time to terminate the full declaration.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, who was one of Newsom’s opponents in the recall election, cheered the end of the state of emergency on Twitter, but questioned the four-month wait.

“We finally got Newsom to end the State of Emergency,” Kiley tweeted on Monday. “Oddly, he’s scheduled its termination for February.”