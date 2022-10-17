Clark Atlanta students on edge after shooting at homecoming party injures 4 on campus

ATLANTA — Police say someone shot three college students and a fourth victim during Clark Atlanta’s homecoming weekend, and the shooter is still on the loose.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was on Clark’s campus in southwest Atlanta Monday, where students said they want more security.

Clark Atlanta’s campus is supposed to be for students only. But during big events, like homecoming, the campus opens up with no gates or barriers.

Police said that just after midnight, several students were standing outside Woodruff Library when someone opened fire on them.

Clark Atlanta student Joshua Simpkins said that having an open campus can cause some major problems, especially when Clark, Spelman or Morehouse have parties.

“Everything is combined, so we just want to be safe everywhere we go,” Simpkins said. “I feel like it should be gated a little bit, because we’re just really public, and like you said, we’re in the west end of Atlanta, which is very dangerous.”

Simpkins said the campus needs more security.

“Maybe if it was more gated like Spelman,” Simpkins said. “I don’t really hear too much about stuff going on at Spelman, because you see how its like gated and closed off. And their security is really strict. We need that.”

Clark Atlanta police chief Debra Williams agrees.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“CAU Public Safety and the Atlanta Police Department have increase officer patrols in the area,” Williams said.

Prior to this weekend’s shooting, someone fired a gun at the Forbes Arena during homecoming concert. Police don’t believe that bullet hit anyone, but it terrified many students, who ended up leaving.

“Parents send their children off to school to get a better education,” student Michael Long said. “They shouldn’t have to deal with that, and get a phone call at 2 in the morning or 1 in the morning saying their son or daughter has been shot.”

Police said there are still no suspects in the shooting.

©2022 Cox Media Group