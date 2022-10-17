ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Clark Atlanta students on edge after shooting at homecoming party injures 4 on campus

By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqsAS_0ickPWwq00

ATLANTA — Police say someone shot three college students and a fourth victim during Clark Atlanta’s homecoming weekend, and the shooter is still on the loose.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was on Clark’s campus in southwest Atlanta Monday, where students said they want more security.

Clark Atlanta’s campus is supposed to be for students only. But during big events, like homecoming, the campus opens up with no gates or barriers.

Police said that just after midnight, several students were standing outside Woodruff Library when someone opened fire on them.

Clark Atlanta student Joshua Simpkins said that having an open campus can cause some major problems, especially when Clark, Spelman or Morehouse have parties.

“Everything is combined, so we just want to be safe everywhere we go,” Simpkins said. “I feel like it should be gated a little bit, because we’re just really public, and like you said, we’re in the west end of Atlanta, which is very dangerous.”

Simpkins said the campus needs more security.

“Maybe if it was more gated like Spelman,” Simpkins said. “I don’t really hear too much about stuff going on at Spelman, because you see how its like gated and closed off. And their security is really strict. We need that.”

Clark Atlanta police chief Debra Williams agrees.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“CAU Public Safety and the Atlanta Police Department have increase officer patrols in the area,” Williams said.

Prior to this weekend’s shooting, someone fired a gun at the Forbes Arena during homecoming concert. Police don’t believe that bullet hit anyone, but it terrified many students, who ended up leaving.

“Parents send their children off to school to get a better education,” student Michael Long said. “They shouldn’t have to deal with that, and get a phone call at 2 in the morning or 1 in the morning saying their son or daughter has been shot.”

Police said there are still no suspects in the shooting.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

DALLAS — (AP) — Dallas police identified a suspect in a shooting inside a hospital Saturday during which two employees were killed and the alleged gunman was wounded. Police said they detained Nestor Hernandez, 30, after a Methodist Health System police officer shot and wounded him at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Hernandez was taken to another local hospital for treatment, the Dallas Morning News reported.
DALLAS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two maternity ward nurses killed in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
DALLAS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School. According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
196K+
Followers
136K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy