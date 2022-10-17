Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah couple arrested on meth trafficking, other charges
A Paducah couple have been charged with drug trafficking following the search of a home on Koerner Street. Thursday morning detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on a Koerner Street home as part of a drug investigation. While in the home, detectives allegedly found methamphetamine, items related to drug trafficking, and what was believed to be fentanyl in powder form.
kbsi23.com
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
kbsi23.com
Paducah police looking for woman facing felony theft charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are looking for a Paducah woman who faces felony theft charges. Police say she stole large amounts of merchandise from two local retailers. Precious Burnside, 29, of Paducah, is charged in warrants with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking. Burnside is...
KFVS12
Man wanted by police for questioning in assault investigation
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning in an assault investigation in Livingston County. According to KSP, troopers and deputies were called at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 to a home on Carrsville road...
radionwtn.com
Counterfeit Oxycodone Containing Fentanyl Leads To Arrests
Murray, Ky.–Calloway County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking which has resulted in arrests at a Murray home. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, KY. Controlled drug purchases were made which resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
KFVS12
2 men arrested in connection with fentanyl trafficking investigation in Calloway Co.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation. Joshua C. Evans was arrested on charges of firearms enhanced trafficking controlled substance, second offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivative); firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces - 5 pounds), first offense; possession of handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police find woman reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. The Police Department says 26-year-old Savannah Grundy was reported missing after she didn't show up at her workplace Friday. She was last seen leaving her home on North 8th Street. Grundy is described as a White...
KFVS12
Old Mayfield Rd. reopened at Elmdale Rd. after crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Old Mayfield Road is open at the intersection of Elmdale Road after a crash on Friday morning, October 21. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck was stuck in the ditch at the intersection. By noon, deputies say the road was...
KFVS12
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wpsdlocal6.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County pair arrested for 38 counts of animal cruelty
A Graves County man and woman are in jail after being arrested for 38 counts of animal cruelty Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified of numerous dogs that appeared to be neglected at a home on KY 1124. When deputies arrived they said they found numerous dogs...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
westkentuckystar.com
Christian County man arrested after alleged explicit online contact with minor
A Christian County man is in the Marshall County Detention Center after an investigation into alleged sexually explicit online contact with a minor. After an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, troopers arrested 28-year-old Logan S. Fryar of Christian County and seized equipment believed to be used to facilitate the contact. That equipment has been taken to the KSP forensic lab for further investigation.
KFVS12
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo.
Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday. Perryville man killed in crash. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A Perryville man...
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
Here’s where Union County traffic checkpoints will be
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — For your safety, you might be stopped by Union County law enforcement agencies in the coming weeks. The sheriff’s office announced twenty-two locations where officers and deputies will be conducting traffic safety stops. “These checkpoints will be utilized to check motorist for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under […]
wfcnnews.com
Fatal accident shuts down IL-37 in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A fatal traffic accident has closed Illinois Route 37 in Williamson County. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. north of Stiritz Road and involved at least two vehicles. One of those vehicles was on fire when emergency crews first arrived. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction...
