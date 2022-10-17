Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. That decision has now been reversed.
New Reavis principal plans to reestablish school committees, ensure 'everyone's voice is heard'
Michael Richie, the new principal at Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St., wants to establish systems that will bring Reavis students and teachers more stability. Richie was raised in the South suburbs around Chicago Heights and attended Rich Central High School before moving into the...
Phys.org
In the transition to high school, eighth graders who move to a new building were less delinquent than peers who stayed
Levels of crime and delinquency vary considerably with age, peaking around age 15 before diminishing considerably by the mid- to late-20s. As youth's involvement in delinquency rises, most transition from middle school to high school, typically at a new location. A new study of middle and high school students examined...
msn.com
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
More Philadelphia schools could soon go 'phone free'
Twenty-two schools already have the locking pouches made by Yondr.
Parents Magazine
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School
It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
Forsyth County School Board approves parent review policy, sports park tax abatement
(Photo/Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County parents have a new procedure for reviewing school materials they deem harmful to their children. Key parts of the new policy approved Tuesday, October 18, by the Forsyth County Board of Education include:
Phys.org
Study finds school choice not offered equitably to low-income, less-educated families, who are forced to compromise more
Every parent wants the best possible school for their children. But as the saying goes, you can't always get what you want. A new study from the University of Kansas shows that low-income parents, those from marginalized racial and ethnic backgrounds and those with lower educational attainment tend to compromise more on school features they prefer compared to their predominantly white, affluent peers. This difference in preference compromise correlates directly with differences in parents' degree of satisfaction with schools they choose.
reimaginedonline.org
Poll finds parents are frustrated, ready to change K-12 education
Editor’s note: This analysis appeared Sunday on the74million.org. So many things went wrong during the pandemic and its resulting lockdowns. Families lost loved ones. Small businesses closed forever. The pandemic has packed a punch unlike any other period in living memory and forced many to take a hard look...
Comments / 0