Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance

School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School

It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
Study finds school choice not offered equitably to low-income, less-educated families, who are forced to compromise more

Every parent wants the best possible school for their children. But as the saying goes, you can't always get what you want. A new study from the University of Kansas shows that low-income parents, those from marginalized racial and ethnic backgrounds and those with lower educational attainment tend to compromise more on school features they prefer compared to their predominantly white, affluent peers. This difference in preference compromise correlates directly with differences in parents' degree of satisfaction with schools they choose.
Poll finds parents are frustrated, ready to change K-12 education

Editor’s note: This analysis appeared Sunday on the74million.org. So many things went wrong during the pandemic and its resulting lockdowns. Families lost loved ones. Small businesses closed forever. The pandemic has packed a punch unlike any other period in living memory and forced many to take a hard look...

