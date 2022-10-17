ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Update: Two injured in a three-vehicle accident in Atlantic

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Atlantic) Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident on Southwest 7th Street across from Villa Dance in Atlantic this (Monday) evening.

Atlantic Police Sgt. Caleb Smith told KSOM/KS95 News the call came in at 5:04 p.m. Sgt. Smith said a 2015 Chevy Impala and 2019 Dodge Durango were northbound on Southwest 7th Street and stopped for traffic. The driver of a 2007 Chevy 1500 was districted and hit the rear of the Durango, causing the Durano to be pushed forward into the Impala.

Two people were transported to Cass Health with non-life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time.

The Atlantic Police Department was assisted by Cass EMS, Atlantic Fire and Rescue and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Related
kmaland.com

Mills County wreck injures 2

(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three accidents with injuries in Mills County

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to three injury accidents. On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 8:39 p.m., 32-year-old Logun Hughes of Red Oak was driving a 2009 Pontiac southbound on 370th Street at an unknown speed when the vehicle entered the east ditch. After traveling approximately 227 feet in the ditch, the Pontiac struck a field entrance, causing the vehicle to go airborne for approximately 60 feet. Once the vehicle landed back on the ground, it struck a tree, which caused the vehicle to roll over on its side and catch fire with Hughes trapped in the vehicle. First responders were able to get Hughes out of the burning vehicle and into a safe location. Hughes was transported by Lifenet to UNMC with critical life-threatening injuries. There were no witnesses that observed the accident. Based on an investigation, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident. Hughes did not possess a valid driver’s license at the time of the accident.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County single-vehicle crash kills 1

(Emerson) -- A Treynor man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol says shortly after 7:50 p.m. a 1998 Chevy 2500, driven by 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 25 when it went off the right side of the roadway. The patrol says Snyder's vehicle then entered the south ditch, traveled through a fence, across a creek, and into the creek's embankment. Authorities say Snyder succumbed to his injuries sustained during the collision with the embankment.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Crash Claims One Life

(Emerson) A Pottawattamie County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. near the 25-mile marker on Highway 34 in Mills County. Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder of Treynor died in the crash. According to...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Crashes near northwest Omaha intersection prompt city changes

OMAHA, Neb. — The city's traffic engineer says too many vehicles may have caused crashes in northwest Omaha. A homeowner who lives near 129th and Fort Streets can hear crashes from her backyard. With every thud, Shelly Swolley fears someone got hurt at 129th and Fort Streets. "Somebody could...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports three arrests and two citations. Jeff Edeckar, 24, of Atlantic, was arrested October 16th for Public Intoxication. Asher Herrin, 30, of Carroll, was arrested October 16th for Theft 3rd Degree and Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested October 14th for Disorderly...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Hurt in Union County Crash

(Creston) One person suffered injuries when his car struck an animal in the roadway in Union County. The Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 6:30 a.m. on Highway 34. Authorities say 26-year-old Sabastian William Peterson of Creston was treated for minor injuries at the Greater Regional Hospital in Creston.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two Hurt in Side-by-Side Accident near Griswold

(Griswold) Two people suffered injuries in a side-by-side accident on Sunday afternoon near Griswold. Cass County Deputy Tim Olsen tells KSOM/KS95 News a Polaris side-by-side was traveling southbound in the west ditch of Highway 48 north of Griswold. The Polaris went over a field entrance and flipped end-over-end multiple times, and came to rest on its wheels. A male and female sustained injuries in the crash.
GRISWOLD, IA
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary

(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Multiple crashes on I-80 after couch falls off pickup trailer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch fell off a pickup trailer in the westbound lanes of I-80 at 60th Street, striking several cars and a semi Monday afternoon. This caused a backup close to the I-480/80 interchange as crews cleaned up pieces of the couch. At one point, traffic was only flowing in one lane.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police identify man killed in parking lot early Sunday morning

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police identify a man killed in a parking lot early Sunday morning. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway, just north of I-80, after 21 year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot. Police say Umana-Cruz's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing.
OMAHA, NE
iowa.media

Acetylene tank explodes in Orient

ORIENT — A construction trailer containing an acetylene tank exploded just after 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 on Highway 25 on the south edge of Orient. Emergency responders who were first on scene said they immediately determined there were no injuries, however there was debris all over. “I think...
ORIENT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports three arrests. Jessie Harman, 34, of Glenwood, was arrested Friday on a Mills County warrant for Probation Violation. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. William Lewis, 30, of Glenwood, was arrested Friday for Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $300 cash...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

House Fire in Rural Pottawattamie County

(Shelby, Iowa) A fire destroyed a house in rural Pottawattamie County on Saturday afternoon. Avoca Fire Chief Drew Becker tells KSOM/KS95 News the call went out at 1:24 p.m. of a house fire at 410th Street, three-quarters of a mile south of Tamarack Road. “While en route to the scene, we could see heavy black smoke, and upon arrival, the house was fully involved in smoke and fire,” said Becker. “The house was deemed a total loss before we setup.”
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

