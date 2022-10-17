Update: Two injured in a three-vehicle accident in Atlantic

(Atlantic) Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident on Southwest 7th Street across from Villa Dance in Atlantic this (Monday) evening.

Atlantic Police Sgt. Caleb Smith told KSOM/KS95 News the call came in at 5:04 p.m. Sgt. Smith said a 2015 Chevy Impala and 2019 Dodge Durango were northbound on Southwest 7th Street and stopped for traffic. The driver of a 2007 Chevy 1500 was districted and hit the rear of the Durango, causing the Durano to be pushed forward into the Impala.

Two people were transported to Cass Health with non-life-threatening injuries. No names are being released at this time.

The Atlantic Police Department was assisted by Cass EMS, Atlantic Fire and Rescue and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.