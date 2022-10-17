Read full article on original website
Gabe’s Opens In Warsaw
WARSAW — Another option for buying clothes, toys and home goods is open in Warsaw. Gabe’s, a discount retailer which carries all of the above and more, had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Oct. 22. It’s located in the former Carson’s at 2856 Frontage Road.
Follow The Yellow Brick Road To The Syracuse Library
SYRACUSE — A storm has blown into Syracuse, bringing a little bit of Oz with it to the Syracuse Public Library. This Halloween children and their families will tour different “The Wizard of Oz” scenes from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and meet some of L. Frank Baum’s fantastic characters, too.
Kay Allen Flenar
Mr. Kay Allen Flenar, 85, Etna Green, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Kay was born on Oct. 17, 1937, in Decatur to the late Seth and Mildred (Robbins) Flenar. He graduated from Mentone High School in 1955, where he played...
Chamber Celebrates Nicodemus’ Move Downtown
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce has celebrated Nicodemus Cards & Gaming’s move to downtown Warsaw. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the chamber had a ribbon-cutting for the business, located at 118 W. Market St. Nicodemus was previously located along Winona Avenue, with its owners opting to make the move for more space.
Warsaw Seeking Grant For Community Resource List
WARSAW — For those seeking help with food assistance, mental health help or more in the Warsaw area, there hopefully should soon be a comprehensive list of resources for them to access to find help. At its meeting on Friday, Oct. 21, the Warsaw Board of Public Works and...
Warsaw High School Theatre Performing “Where Words Once Were”
WARSAW — The Warsaw Community High School Theatre Department will perform “Where Words Once Were” on Nov. 5 and 6 at the WCHS Performing Arts Center. The Nov. 5 performance is at 7:30 p.m., and the Nov. 6 performance is at 2:30 p.m. “Where Words Once Were”...
Spooktakular In Warsaw Set For Oct. 28
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw and the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 on Friday, Oct. 28. Costume contest registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, downtown trick-or-treating will be from 6-7 p.m....
Terry Roberts — UPDATED
Terry L. Roberts, 69, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in his home in Warsaw. Born Sept. 21, 1953, he was the son of Oliver and Janet Roberts. Terry was a 1972 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. On April 21, 1979, he was united in marriage to Karen McCann, and together they have spent over 42 years. Terry worked as a polisher at Zimmer for 38 years before his retirement in 2013.
Nathan Max Faulkner
Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis (Neidig) Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974 and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for R.R. Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years, he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.
Roberta F. Evans — UPDATED
Roberta Evans, 90, Rochester, died at 10:41 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in her home in Rochester. She was born March 10, 1932. She married Gene Evans on July 26, 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Karen Gene Tislow and James Lee Evans, both...
Fourth In A Series: Jack Vampner, The Entertainer
WARSAW — For 20 years, in the early part of the century, John (Jack) Vampner, of 919 Sheridan Road, lived a life colored with grease paint. Save as a spectator, the average individual knows little of the excitement of the entertainment world. Jack, as he is called by his friends, appeared on stage at a time when one specialty was not enough. You had to have a number of accomplishments: juggling, singing, dancing – or you couldn’t make the grade as an entertainer. His wife, Wilma, to whom he has been married 46 years, come October, knows what it is to stay at home and wait, or travel the one-night stand circuit with her husband.
Charles H. Foster
Charles “Chuck” H. Foster, 94, Mishawaka, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 5, 1927. On June 12, 1971, he married Patricia (Pat) Brennan; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughters, Pamela VanRie (Wally), Anderson, Julie Moss (Randy), Zionsville, Cathy...
Former KCH CEO Donates Seven Sculptures To Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw is getting seven new sculptures thanks to a former Kosciusko Community Hospital CEO. At its meeting on Friday, Oct. 21, the Warsaw Board of Works and Safety accepted the art donation from Milton Holmgrain. “I met with the (Warsaw) Public Arts Commission two nights ago and...
Create Autumn In Your Home With WCPL
Have you noticed that art for sale in stores and at art fairs has changed over the course of the last month?. Orange, black, purple and neon green have taken over the pastels and light of summer paintings and signs. Instead of being in the background, orange vegetables have appeared on front stoops. Dried flora is suddenly adorning doors and walls.
New Gabe’s Store In Warsaw Open For Business
WARSAW — The new Gabe’s store in Warsaw is in the midst of a soft opening. The clothing store, which also carries items for the home, opened for business earlier this week after extensive renovations to the building where Carson’s was previously located. The store’s grand opening...
Mary B. Wiggs — UPDATED
Mary “Berniece” Wiggs, 101, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born April 1, 1921. She was united in marriage to Billy J Wiggs; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Wiggs, Spokane, Wash. and...
Koweba Sue Malik
Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, died Oct. 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Suzie was born April 24, 1966. She is survived by her mother, Frances Brown, North Manchester; companion of 24 years, Ted Nancy, Liberty Mills; daughters, Star Malik, Claypool, Lisa Hall, North Manchester, Cassie Coram, Peru and Nikki Carpenter; sons, Zachariah (Ellie Penning) Burk, Claypool, Chris Nance, North Manchester, Phoenix Goad, Liberty Mills, Matthew Schutz, Peru, Dominik Schutz, Ligonier and Scott Dingess, Silver Lake; sisters, Robin Corn and Lola France; brothers, Charles Burk III, Randy (Carolyn) France, Rocky (Charlotte) France, Russell (Kim) France and Richard (Marvin) France; and two grandchildren.
Marjorie M. ‘Marge’ Nordman
Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman, 94, North Manchester, died Oct. 19, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. The eldest of four children, Marge was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Mentone, to Henry Irvin and Thelma Lorena (McFarland) Lockridge. As the oldest of four children, Marge learned a sense...
Charles Richard ‘Dick’ Drubert
Charles Richard “Dick” Drubert, 80, Tippecanoe, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in his home in Tippecanoe. Dick was born Oct. 21, 1941. He married Beverly Crauder on May 3, 1973, and she preceded him in death. Dick is survived by his daughters, Debra (Kevin) Lockhart, Fort Wayne, Doreen...
County Park Board Developing Master Plan
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board is continuing to work on a five-year master plan. At its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, two representatives from the Michiana Council of Governments, Donny Ritsema and Sofia Gladun participated. MACOG is helping the board develop the master plan, which among other things, will help with applying for parks-related grants.
