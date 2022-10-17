Powering trains with diesel is so has-been. How about pouring in some recycled plant oils from soybeans or corn? Throw in some fish oil too, for good measure. These are some of the renewable fuels that Metrolink, a regional commuter rail network in Southern California, is using to power its locomotives. Metrolink is the first transit agency in the nation to transition completely to renewables. This move has earned the rail service Gold Level recognition in the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Sustainability Commitment program.

23 HOURS AGO