Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Project for Teens: Peer to peer education program promotes confidence
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a local organization that strives to reach youth in our area at a young age; to help instill confidence and values to help them navigate middle and high school. Project for Teens is a peer to peer education program that involves approximately 180 10-12th...
KEYC
Leapfrog Group, Money Magazine name MCHS in Fairmont as ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care’
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -― The Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) in Fairmont has been named one of the “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” by the Leapfrog Group and with Money magazine. “This recognition is an honor and directly reflects the dedication and hard work of our incredible...
KEYC
Kiwanis holiday lights: a Mankato tradition that still shines bright
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a Mankato holiday event that has truly become a destination for people from all over the state, as well as Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota. The Kiwanis Holiday Lights allows visitors to enjoy the bright and colorful experience from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. However, as Lisa and Kelsey learned, the hard work by volunteers is all year around.
KEYC
Paranormal expert to give stories at MSU, Mankato
Leapfrog Group, Money Magazine name MCHS in Fairmont as ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care’. The Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) in Fairmont has been named one of the “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” by the Leapfrog Group and with Money magazine. Updated: 2 hours ago. MnDOT District...
KEYC
Minnesota Nat. Guard celebrate opening of New Ulm Facility
Leapfrog Group, Money Magazine name MCHS in Fairmont as ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care’. The Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) in Fairmont has been named one of the “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” by the Leapfrog Group and with Money magazine. Updated: 2 hours ago. MnDOT District...
KEYC
Pets: celebrating Halloween in style
Jacqueline Karsten from Drummer’s Garden Center joined Kelsey and Lisa to chat about preparing lawns before the spring thaw-out!. Kiwanis holiday lights: A Mankato tradition that still shines bright (FINAL) Updated: 5 hours ago. Lisa and Kelsey learned that while the Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine bright during the holiday...
KEYC
Janesville’s Metta Meditation Center helps visitors find the right setting
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - One key to meditation is having the right setting. That’s the goal behind a local retreat center. Lisa and Kelsey recently had the chance to. check out this little-known gem, Metta Meditation Center, a retreat center in Janesville, right on Lake Elysian.
KEYC
Winter yardwork: Getting it done before the spring thaw
Lisa and Kelsey invited Victoria Morsching, Pet Expo’s Multimedia & Events Manager, to talk more about how to help your pet dress for Halloween success!. Kiwanis holiday lights: A Mankato tradition that still shines bright (FINAL) Updated: 5 hours ago. Lisa and Kelsey learned that while the Kiwanis Holiday...
KEYC
Staying healthy while staying home: Unique remedies and recommendations
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cold and flu season is here and while prevention is the best defense, what do we do when symptoms hit? While over-the-counter medication options are more common, Kelsey and Lisa learned of many other unique, at-home remedies when they spoke to Jennifer Kolter of Henderson Healing Hub.
KEYC
2020 Snow in Mankato
To talk more about the educational program, the founder of Project for Teens in our area, Kate Cox, met with Kelsey and Lisa. Lisa and Kelsey recently had the chance to check out this little-known gem, Metta Meditation Center, a retreat center in Janesville, right on Lake Elysian. Staying healthy...
KEYC
MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
KEYC
Maverick Insider: No. 2 Minnesota State aims to extend win streak at No. 8 SCSU
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with Head Coach of the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, Mike Hastings. The trio breaks down the series sweep of the at-the-time No. 4 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and previews the next...
Comments / 0