ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Woman gets foot stuck in massage chair, Florida firefighters rescue her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4Fjr_0ickNqlU00

NAPLES, Fla. — A woman got her foot stuck in a massage chair in Naples, Florida, and firefighters helped to rescue her.

The Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Power was secured to the chair and the chair was taken apart. The steel rods hold the rollers cut with a grinder in order to free the patient’s leg,” said NFRD in their post.

According to WBBH, it was a woman who had their leg stuck in the massage chair.

NFRD said the person was checked for any injuries. They were released at the scene.

No further information has been released about what caused the foot to get stuck.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
196K+
Followers
136K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy