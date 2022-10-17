The Hawaii Department of Education has partnered with Hazel Health to provide telehealth services for free to the more than 170,000 students in the state’s 295 schools. In a joint news release today, HIDOE said it would funnel nearly $4 million over the next three years into the program, which was officially launched this spring, to support Hazel’s platform. Within the tool, students at public schools can connect with the company’s multilingual licensed therapists and receive assessments, with sessions that can take place in school or at the student’s home. In certain cases, students will receive short-term counseling through video visits, while others could receive long-term care, with staff at Hazel working with families and local providers to connect students to the appropriate care, the release said.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO