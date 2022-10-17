Read full article on original website
Legislative Session Yields Privacy, Blockchain Laws
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The recent legislative session is behind us, but technology companies and governments alike should be aware of several...
Hawaii K-12 Schools to Implement Telehealth Statewide
The Hawaii Department of Education has partnered with Hazel Health to provide telehealth services for free to the more than 170,000 students in the state’s 295 schools. In a joint news release today, HIDOE said it would funnel nearly $4 million over the next three years into the program, which was officially launched this spring, to support Hazel’s platform. Within the tool, students at public schools can connect with the company’s multilingual licensed therapists and receive assessments, with sessions that can take place in school or at the student’s home. In certain cases, students will receive short-term counseling through video visits, while others could receive long-term care, with staff at Hazel working with families and local providers to connect students to the appropriate care, the release said.
Tracking the Spend: State Tech Department’s IT Services Purchases in Third Quarter
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state’s technology department made 12 purchases of IT services during the year’s third quarter and spent nearly...
New Mexico Will Set Data Guidelines With ‘4 Simple Questions’
Peter Mantos was named New Mexico secretary of information technology at the end of June, and one area he’s working on as he settles into the role is establishing data policy and guiding state agencies in how they take in and use residents’ personally identifiable information. At the...
Oklahoma Deploys New Statewide Anonymous Tip Line for K-12
Student safety being their top priority, school districts are increasingly seeking new technological advances to protect kids. Some have launched pilot programs driven by data while others are using physical systems like badges and panic buttons, and security companies are stressing the need for more safety monitoring or updating standards. Following in the footsteps of Florida and Hawaii, the state of Oklahoma has now contracted Rave Mobile Safety, which makes apps to help secure campuses through tip lines and emergency notifications, to run its anonymous tip program at K-12 schools statewide.
California Judge Blocks Sharing of Gun Owner Data
(TNS) — A state law providing the names and other identifying information of gun owners in California to researchers studying the effectiveness of gun-violence restraining orders has been blocked by a judge, who says it may violate the owners' privacy rights. The information, which also includes the addresses, phone...
Wisconsin School Uses Green Tech, Drones to Cut Costs
(TNS) — How can a school reduce its energy usage? That was one question that students, administrators and science teachers at Chippewa Falls High School wanted to ask — and answer. By combining green initiatives with science and drone technology, students are now coming up with answers. Their...
Missouri’s Layered Approach to a Single Sign-On Portal
A citizen-first initiative is well underway in Missouri, state CIO Jeff Wann told Government Technology at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers Annual Conference in Louisville last week. To create a single sign-on portal for residents, the state is building a multilayered system on the back end so users have a seamless experience interacting with any state agency they may need.
Do Elections Impact State Technology Organizations?
For all the uncertainties that election season holds, one thing is sure: Arizona and seven other states will swear in new governors after the first of the year, as the current governors are not running for re-election. But does that transition impact state technology leadership? The short answer is maybe.
Metrolink Dumps Diesel in Move to Cleaner, Sustainable Fuel
Powering trains with diesel is so has-been. How about pouring in some recycled plant oils from soybeans or corn? Throw in some fish oil too, for good measure. These are some of the renewable fuels that Metrolink, a regional commuter rail network in Southern California, is using to power its locomotives. Metrolink is the first transit agency in the nation to transition completely to renewables. This move has earned the rail service Gold Level recognition in the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Sustainability Commitment program.
N. Dakota CIO Shawn Riley Reflects on State Service, Road Ahead
Last week, North Dakota CIO Shawn Riley announced that he would be leaving state service to start a new role in the private sector. He shared some of his final thoughts about where state IT stands ahead of his Dec. 2 departure. Over the course of the nearly six years...
No Internet, Now What? A New York Village Plans for the Worst
A New York village is planning for the possibility of a major Internet outage — the kind that could last six months. “There will be a time when an outage occurs due to a major solar flare, terrorism or human error, lasting weeks or months on a regional or national level,” Lynbrook Village Administrator John Giordano told Government Technology.
Esports, Drone Racing May Go Official at Texas Schools
(TNS) — The stakeholders behind two rising sports in Texas — esports and drone competitions — made their pitch to become UIL sanctioned activities at the association’s legislative council meeting on Sunday. “As a community of educators, we believe that esports can be an accessible, inclusive...
Hurricane Ian Damages, Insurance and Model Community
There will be many stories to come about the impact of Hurricane Ian on people and property. One such "early story" is this one from 60 Minutes: "This place looks like it's been bombed out": Florida communities devastated by Hurricane Ian." There are really three stories in the above segment....
When Will the Next Earthquake Hit Washington State?
It isn’t like you can see an earthquake brewing two weeks out. I call earthquakes “come-as-you-are disasters” because you are either ready or not ready at the time of the event. The best science can give us is some probabilities of an event occurring. Below is the...
New Hampshire DOT Uses GPS Data to Rethink Speed Limits
(TNS) — As the state traffic engineer, William Lambert hears a lot of complaints about speed limits — calls from state residents, town officials and lawmakers. Most people want Lambert to lower the limit near their home or business. But that's not always the safest route, Lambert said....
Pennsylvania Corrections Department to Deploy Body Cameras
(TNS) — Body cameras will soon begin to be worn by state corrections department employees who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers to halt contraband from entering those secured facilities. A $90,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department...
