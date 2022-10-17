Read full article on original website
F1 qualifying LIVE: Carlos Sainz on pole for United States GP while Lewis Hamilton will start third
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix after beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to top spot by 0.065 seconds.Leclerc will be demoted 10 places following an engine penalty, promoting world champion Max Verstappen to the front row for Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas. Sergio Perez qualified fourth in the other Red Bull, but drops back to ninth for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.Lewis Hamilton finished fifth but will take advantage of the penalties served by Leclerc and Perez to occupy third position on the grid, with Mercedes team-mate George...
Lewis Hamilton Critical of F1's Lack of Support for W Series
The W Series ceased operations after running out of of funding with three races left in Season 3. Officials of the W Series are doing their best to regroup with the hope of finding enough funding to make a comeback in 2023. Lewis Hamilton believes that Formula 1 should have...
5 Reasons to Keep Watching the 2022 F1 Season With the Championship Already Decided
Formula 1’s Drivers’ title is decided and the Constructors’ crown is all but wrapped up too. But there’s still four rounds left to run in 2022. Autoweek looks at some of the main themes to watch. For the first time in his career Max Verstappen enters...
F1 Drivers Want FIA to Bring the Hammer Down on Cost Cap Offenders
Red Bull's Cost cap breach in 2021 was a main topic of discussion on Thursday at Circuit of the Americas. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said that a lot eyes in the paddock are on how the FIA rules on this one. And that includes the drivers. Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares the big surprise his team found in car’s engine
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports team found a big surprise in one of their car’s engines this week. Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter this week that after unloading the cars from last weekend’s races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his team encountered a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars.
