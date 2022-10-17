Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. The pilot location within Kroger is one of two planned this fall in the Greater Houston area. Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who opened the first restaurant location in the Dallas area in 2015. The concept has 24 locations across Dallas and Houston with plans to open more in 2023, according to the release. www.zalatpizza.com.

CONROE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO