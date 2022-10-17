Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Exterior design services company Transblue opens new Friendswood location
The national outdoor design and construction management company offers commercial, government, residential and multifamily services. (Courtesy Pexels) Transblue opened its newest location Oct. 10 at 17300 El Camino Real, Friendswood. This will be the second Texas location for the national outdoor design and construction management company, the first being in Frisco. The new location is locally owned by brothers Thomas and Michael Hartman. 832-581-4244. www.transblue.com.
Texans Fit facility will anchor new lifestyle pavilion at The Allen
Texans Fit will bring a new state-of-the-art fitness facility to a recently completed lifestyle pavilion along Allen Parkway that is part of ongoing development on The Allen, a $500 million mixed-use project along Buffalo Bayou. (Rendering courtesy DC Partners) Texans Fit will bring a new state-of-the-art fitness facility to a...
Optimum expands to serve Lake Conroe, Montgomery
Optimum opened its location in Montgomery on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Optimum) Optimum opened a location Oct. 14 at 15264 Hwy. 105 W., Ste., 200, Montgomery. The business offers internet, mobile, TV and phone services. 866-347-4784. www.optimum.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. Covering predominately the Conroe/Montgomery...
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
Nashville-based Results Physiotherapy plans to open new clinic in Pearland
Results Physiotherapy, a Nashville-based physical therapy company, will open a new clinic in Pearland on Oct. 31. (Courtesy Unsplash) Results Physiotherapy plans to open a new clinic Oct. 31 at 8619 Broadway St., Ste. 205, Pearland, according to central scheduler Heather Boehning. The Nashville-based company specializes in manual physical therapy with locations in Alabama, Indiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina. 832-500-7699. www.resultspt.com/pearland-texas.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request
Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
Studs makes first move into Houston area with Rice Village studio
Studs opened at 2567 Amherst St., Houston, on Oct. 19 in Rice Village. (Courtesy Studs) Studs, the ear piercing studio and earrings brand, opened its 15th location in Rice Village on Oct. 19 at 2567 Amherst St., Houston. The first opening in Houston and third Texas celebrated its opening with a $5,000 donation to the Project Row Houses, a Houston-area nonprofit that produces art in low-income neighborhoods to preserve the communities' culture and architecture.
Beauty Shop Bellaire joins growing retail hub between Bissonnet Street and Bellaire Boulevard
Beauty Shop Bellaire opened Oct. 14 at 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. (Courtesy Canva) Skin care and beauty supply store Beauty Shop Bellaire opened Oct. 14 at 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. The waste-conscious store offers a supply refill station for shampoo, hand wash and other bottled products. Shelves are stocked with well-known and independent brands. 281-624-8045.
Texas-based Zalat Pizza to bring concept to Kroger Marketplace in Conroe
Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza will open at Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, in December, according to an Oct. 14 release. The pilot location within Kroger is one of two planned this fall in the Greater Houston area. Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who opened the first restaurant location in the Dallas area in 2015. The concept has 24 locations across Dallas and Houston with plans to open more in 2023, according to the release. www.zalatpizza.com.
Q&A with civic engagement program director of Houston Endowment, Meghna Goswami
Meghna Goswami, Civic Engagement Program Director, Houston Endowment (Courtesy Houston Endowment) Houston Endowment is a Houston-based organization committed to addressing its community’s challenges and reducing barriers to opportunities. The three priorities for the foundation include civic engagement, public pre-K-12 education, and arts and parks. Houston Endowment Program Director Meghna Goswami shared insights on Houston Endowment’s commitment to increase civic engagement across the Greater Houston area. The civic engagement team seeks to strengthen access to civic and electoral processes. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Q&A: Get to know Missouri City at large Position 2 candidates
Two candidates are vying for the position of At Large Position 2 Missouri City Council member, with candidate Bruce Zaborowski challenging the incumbent Lynn Clouser, who was elected in 2020. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may have...
Texas taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they're consuming tacos.
Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
Houston receives music-friendly city designation
A mural depicts musical artists outside of Numbers Night Club, one of many venues in Houston where guests can see live music. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston's contributions to the world of music were recognized by the Texas Music Office Oct. 18 when the agency awarded the city a Music Friendly Community designation.
Magnolia Woods Office Suites and Meeting Space caters to entrepreneurs
Co-owners James and Aimee Westbrook began leasing for their new office suite space in Magnolia in August. Located at 506 Honea Egypt Road, Magnolia, the new Magnolia Woods Office Suites and Meeting Space features 14 offices and three meeting room spaces of varying sizes with potential to build out more space to accommodate additional offices, James Westbrook said. Nine office spaces had been leased as of mid-October. James Westbrook said the office suites cater to helping entrepreneurs get their start as well as professional services, such as therapists, doctors, lawyers and insurance practices. 936-449-7110. www.magnoliawoodstexas.com.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
