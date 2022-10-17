John Vibber was born Dec. 4, 1943 in Holden, Massachusetts. His parents, Donald Champlin Vibber and Eloise Margeurite Vibber (nee Cram), raised him in Auburn, Massachusetts for the first seventeen years of his life. He graduated from Rutland High School in Vermont and received his BS at the University of Vermont in 1966 after finishing his Senior Honors Project and working summers for the Lake Champlain Studies Program. In 1968 he received his MS from UVM and completed the course work for his doctorate.

