John Vibber, teacher, fly fisherman, grandfather
John Vibber was born Dec. 4, 1943 in Holden, Massachusetts. His parents, Donald Champlin Vibber and Eloise Margeurite Vibber (nee Cram), raised him in Auburn, Massachusetts for the first seventeen years of his life. He graduated from Rutland High School in Vermont and received his BS at the University of Vermont in 1966 after finishing his Senior Honors Project and working summers for the Lake Champlain Studies Program. In 1968 he received his MS from UVM and completed the course work for his doctorate.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
Hartford Selectboard places town manager on administrative leave
The board on Friday said it wanted to thank Tracy Yarlott-Davis “for the work she’s done for the Town, and we wish her the best going forward.” She had faced scrutiny from members of the public and selectboard. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Selectboard places town manager on administrative leave.
The Deeper Dig: Competition in the Kingdom
Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury, and Rep. Vicki Strong, R-Albany, two seatmates in the Vermont House, are now competing to represent Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro and Glover. Only one can win. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: Competition in the Kingdom.
Cathedral Square launches capital campaign with a $500,000 matching challenge from the Miller and McClure families
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT -- With generous support from the families of Holly & Bob Miller and Lois & J. Warren (“Mac”) McClure, Cathedral Square has launched a $1 million capital campaign to ensure the future of Memory Care at Allen Brook, a Williston-based residence for very low-income Vermonters on Medicaid.
