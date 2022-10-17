Read full article on original website
Consob Blocks 780 Illegal Platforms with the Latest Addition of Six
Consob, which regulates the financial market in Italy, published a new list on Thursday, blocking an additional six platforms for illegally offering financial services in the country. The names on the list are CMS Ltd, Clandestiny Group LLC, Cryptopay Limited, Axicapitals, Sureinvest and British Trade Limited. The new list came...
BUX, Alpha FX, ThinkMarkets and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Looking towards the end of October, again we see fewer executive roles this week possibly due to the digital winter and its effect on the Forex, Crypto and Fintech universe. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
The Cutting Edge: Advances in Trading Technology
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is right around the corner. Set to kick off its ten-year anniversary on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate, this year’s FMLS is shaping up as one of the biggest events of this fall. FMLS22 features an expanded content track and two full days of...
Alan Samuel Joins Taskize as Global Sales Head
Taskize, a post-trade issue resolution network in the financial services industry, onboarded Alan Samuel as the Global Head of Sales. Based in London, he has already joined the company. “I am pleased to announce that I will be joining Taskize later this month as Head of Sales,” Samuel wrote on...
FXTM’s UK Arm Sees over 7% FY2021 Revenue Drop
Exinity UK Limited, which operates the British arm of Andrey Dashin’s FX and CFDs broker brand, FXTM, has published its financials for the 2021 fiscal year ending 31 December. The company's total revenue for the period came in at £1.79 million, a yearly decline of more than 7.2 percent.
Transparent crowdfunding can fill the VC gap
The last decade and a half has been a golden age for the hi-tech industry. From the iPhone, social media and Netflix to cloud computing, online shopping and blockchain, the industry is constantly in a cycle of disruption and innovation. The tech industry even played a major role in the global economic recovery following the great recession of 2008-09.
BUX’s Nathan Sage Joins CMC Markets as Equities Risk Trading Manager
CMC Markets, a London-headquartered brokerage group, has hired Nathan Sage as its Equities Risk Trading Manager. The executive announced his appointment with CMC Markets on Thursday in an update to his LinkedIn profile. Sage, who has over seven years of trading experience in FX, spreadbetting and contract for difference (CFD)...
CySEC Revokes ICF Membership of MPS, Finteractive and Two Others
On Thursday, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced that it has withdrawn the Investors Compensation Fund membership of four companies: MPS Marketplace Securities, Sharelink Securities & Financial Services, Finteractive and Woodbrook Group. The Cyprus Investor Fund (CIF) licenses of all four companies were withdrawn earlier this year. The...
Binance Gains Crypto License in Cyprus
Crypto exchange Binance has further strengthened its regulatory position with a new license from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). The Class 3 registration as a Crypto Asset Services Provider (CASP) was granted to the locally formed Binance Cyprus Limited on October 20. “Registration in Cyprus is an important step...
Neobank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Product
N26, the German neobank headquartered in Berlin, announced on Thursday the launch of a new cryptocurrency trading product dubbed N26 Crypto. Austrian customers will be the first to test new functionalities via the N26 App, while other markets will be gradually added in the upcoming months. N26 Crypto offers access...
Rising Number of Cryptocurrency Scams in the UK. FCA Opened 432 Cases
Cryptocurrencies are the most commonly reported potential scams to the FCA. The commission opened more than 2,700 cases involving investment scams in one year. The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ) has opened 432 regulatory cases regarding possible crypto scams or unregistered businesses, according to the regulator's fourth Consumer Investments Data Review published this week. The document aggregates data from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
Blurring the Lines: Phygital Crypto
You may have come across the portmanteau term phygital, which describes a crossover and blending of physical and digital products and experiences. This term is particularly relevant to crypto, NFTs and web3, and, if crypto/web3 adoption gathers pace in the coming years, phygital packages may become commonplace. There have been...
The Number of French Retail Investors Declined by 35% in Q3: AMF
Market volatility amid the economic impact of the pandemic resulted in an influx of retail traders. However, now the tide has turned. On Friday, the French financial market supervisor, locally known as Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), revealed around a 35 percent decline in the number of individuals making equity transactions in the third quarter of 2022.
IOSCO Appoints Belgium FMSA’s Jean-Paul Servais as Chair
The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), has appointed Jean-Paul Servais, the Chairman of the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), as its new Chair. Servais was appointed at the Annual Meeting of IOSCO held in Marrakech, Morocco, the global standard setter for securities regulation announced on Friday. IOSCO...
Retail Trading Analysis: Lower Deposits and Withdrawals in July
In our previous analysis of key metrics related to retail FX/CFD trading, we noticed a decline in the activity of investors. Finance Magnates Intelligence analysis of July’s data from CPattern only proved the initial observations. In July, retail traders decided not to deposit more capital in their accounts. In...
Mood sours as yields creep up again, UK PM resigns
Mixed earnings can’t save Wall Street as hawkish Fed talk pushes up yields. UK yields are an exception, retreating after Truss quits as PM; pound briefly spikes. Dollar crosses 150 yen threshold as BoJ too busy snapping up bonds. Markets contemplate 5% Fed funds rate. Wall Street’s latest attempt...
