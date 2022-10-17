ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘HOLT MY BEER!’: Oklahoma City Mayor teams up with local brewery to benefit OKC Animal Shelter

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154gDv_0ickNZxF00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has teamed up with Stonecloud Brewing Company to make a beer that’s profits directly benefit Patrons of the OKC Animal Shelter.

“HOLT MY BEER” is a ‘Mayoral’ double India pale ale (IPA) that will be available on tap and in 4-packs at Stonecloud Brewing Company on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Mayor Holt will be at the Stonecloud taproom on the corner of 1st & Classen that evening to share a pint with citizens.

Clear the Shelters!

Patrons of the OKC Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization created to support the mission and operation of OKC Animal Welfare.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Nonprofit grocery store in Oklahoma City forced to close after flood

OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit grocery store was forced to close after its heating unit overheated, causing its fire suppression systems to kick in and flood the store. "I was underneath it at the time, so I got hit with whatever was coming out of the heating system I don’t know what it was, but it didn’t hurt me," said Joclyn Gaines, the cashier.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

What’s New in OKC’s Restaurant Scene

Oklahoma City’s dining scene continues to attract national and international attention as the accolades for our chefs and restaurants pile up this year. We had our first James Beard Award winner with Florence Jones, two other nominees (Chef Andrew Black and Chef Zach Hutton) and Ma Der Lao Kitchen won Bon Appetit magazine’s Best New Restaurant in Oklahoma as well as making The Restaurant List, a selection of 50 favorites compiled annually by the New York Times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

OKC’s End-of-Year Restaurant Openings

As 2022 winds down, we’ve entered the final quarter of the year, or what restaurant pros refer to as O-N-D every year. There have been notable closings this year — R.I.P Paladar Cubano — that we’ll address in an end-of-year story/tribute. The holidays are hurtling toward us right now, and the list of restaurants recently opened or about to open shows no sign of slowing, even with all the issues owners still face from inflation to staffing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon-area mobile home park rezoning suit dismissed

A lawsuit challenging the Oklahoma City Council’s denial of a rezoning request for a mobile home park just east of Yukon has been dismissed. Attorney Cooper T. Hahn, who represents the plaintiff DACT, LLC, filed a dismissal without prejudice on Sept. 22 in Canadian County District Court. The plaintiff...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

OKC Officials Releasing More Canton Lake Water

Oklahoma City officials are expected to release more water from Canton Lake to raise Lake Hefner's levels in Oklahoma City by about two feet. The Water Utilities Trust, which services about 1.4 million Oklahoma residents, said the decision was made to meet Central Oklahoma's water needs. This is the second...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy