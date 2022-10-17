‘HOLT MY BEER!’: Oklahoma City Mayor teams up with local brewery to benefit OKC Animal Shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has teamed up with Stonecloud Brewing Company to make a beer that’s profits directly benefit Patrons of the OKC Animal Shelter.

“HOLT MY BEER” is a ‘Mayoral’ double India pale ale (IPA) that will be available on tap and in 4-packs at Stonecloud Brewing Company on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Mayor Holt will be at the Stonecloud taproom on the corner of 1st & Classen that evening to share a pint with citizens.

Patrons of the OKC Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization created to support the mission and operation of OKC Animal Welfare.

