Fightful

wrestlinginc.com

MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE

MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
tjrwrestling.net

AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title

On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
Fightful

Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite

An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
wrestlinginc.com

Hangman Adam Page Shares First Message Following AEW Dynamite Injury

"Hangman" Adam Page had a scary moment during the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but it looks like disaster was averted. Page was challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Things went awry when Page took a lariat and landed awkwardly on his head. Referee Paul Turner brought in Dr. Michael Sampson to check on Page. Turner then called off the match as Page lay on the mat.
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Hangman Page Following AEW Dynamite Concussion

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" was set to conclude with a highly-anticipated World Championship Match between the defending champion, Jon Moxley, and challenger, "Hangman" Adam Page. But the match fans were watching with bated breath would never get into its final act after a lariat from Mox struck "Hangman," sending him to the mat with a stiff landing. Referee Paul Turner called doctors into the ring to check on Page, leading to an immediate stoppage of the bout. The former AEW World Champion was then transported to a nearby trauma center where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Since AEW's statement confirming the severity of Page's injury, additional updates have been scarce, but the latest from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer paints a positive picture regarding Page's status. "Page is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation," Meltzer wrote this afternoon.
wrestletalk.com

NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return

A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestlinginc.com

AEW May Counter Finn Balor And The OC On WWE NXT With Fellow Bullet Club Member

AEW and WWE are loading up for Tuesday night's head-to-head matchup between "Dynamite" and "NXT." On one side, WWE is bringing in several main roster names, former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and, perhaps Finn Balor as well for "NXT." It would thus be only natural for AEW to counter with a Bullet Club member of its own.
ComicBook

Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion

Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE RAW Producers Revealed for Last Night’s Matches and Segments

The following WWE Producers have been revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW from Oklahoma City, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night. * The Brock Lesnar – Bobby Lashley segment was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. *...
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (10/18) Preview: AEW Hosts A Special Title Tuesday Episode With 3 Title Fights And More

It's Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and you know what that means, it's time to break down a special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. For the first time in a year-and-a-half, AEW Dynamite will go head-to-head with WWE NXT tonight as Dynamite airs in a special time slot, 24 hours ahead of when it would normally air. Tonight, Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio, the home of Jon Moxley and Moxley will have a major challenge in front of him as Hangman Page looks to regain the AEW World Championship. Tonight will also feature Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and A Ring of Honor World Championship defense by "The Ocho" Chris Jericho.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 10/18/22

NXT and AEW viewership numbers are in for October 18, 2022. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday's special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week's episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Meanwhile, WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers, which is also down from last week's episode that drew 737,000 viewers.
Fightful

Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return

Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Fightful

Darby Allin Discusses Wanting To 'Disappear' From AEW Television

Darby Allin has been a staple on AEW television since AEW Dynamite premiered in 2019. Allin has had some of the most memorable moments in AEW history, including facing CM Punk in his first AEW match. Allin has been involved in memorable feuds with Cody Rhodes, Punk, MJF, and regularly...
Fightful

The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match

The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
Fightful

Fightful

