wrestlinginc.com
MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE
MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
wrestlinginc.com
Hangman Adam Page Shares First Message Following AEW Dynamite Injury
"Hangman" Adam Page had a scary moment during the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but it looks like disaster was averted. Page was challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Things went awry when Page took a lariat and landed awkwardly on his head. Referee Paul Turner brought in Dr. Michael Sampson to check on Page. Turner then called off the match as Page lay on the mat.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Hangman Page Following AEW Dynamite Concussion
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" was set to conclude with a highly-anticipated World Championship Match between the defending champion, Jon Moxley, and challenger, "Hangman" Adam Page. But the match fans were watching with bated breath would never get into its final act after a lariat from Mox struck "Hangman," sending him to the mat with a stiff landing. Referee Paul Turner called doctors into the ring to check on Page, leading to an immediate stoppage of the bout. The former AEW World Champion was then transported to a nearby trauma center where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Since AEW's statement confirming the severity of Page's injury, additional updates have been scarce, but the latest from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer paints a positive picture regarding Page's status. "Page is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation," Meltzer wrote this afternoon.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW May Counter Finn Balor And The OC On WWE NXT With Fellow Bullet Club Member
AEW and WWE are loading up for Tuesday night's head-to-head matchup between "Dynamite" and "NXT." On one side, WWE is bringing in several main roster names, former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and, perhaps Finn Balor as well for "NXT." It would thus be only natural for AEW to counter with a Bullet Club member of its own.
Bret Hart: I Would Have Loved To Work With Brock Lesnar; I Heard He Was A Pro, The Opposite Of Goldberg
Bret Hart wishes he could have worked with Brock Lesnar and more. Hart's in-ring career was effectively over at the end of 1999 when he was kicked in the head by Goldberg at Starrcade. Though Hart would wrestling a handful of matches in early 2000 and return in 2010 for matches in WWE, the kick caused concussion issues that plagued him.
ComicBook
Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Producers Revealed for Last Night’s Matches and Segments
The following WWE Producers have been revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW from Oklahoma City, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night. * The Brock Lesnar – Bobby Lashley segment was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. *...
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Preview: AEW Hosts A Special Title Tuesday Episode With 3 Title Fights And More
It's Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and you know what that means, it's time to break down a special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. For the first time in a year-and-a-half, AEW Dynamite will go head-to-head with WWE NXT tonight as Dynamite airs in a special time slot, 24 hours ahead of when it would normally air. Tonight, Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio, the home of Jon Moxley and Moxley will have a major challenge in front of him as Hangman Page looks to regain the AEW World Championship. Tonight will also feature Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and A Ring of Honor World Championship defense by "The Ocho" Chris Jericho.
10/14 AEW Rampage Sees Uptick In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Rises
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/14 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 458,000 viewers on October 14. This number is up from the 404,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.17, which is up...
AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 10/18/22
NXT and AEW viewership numbers are in for October 18, 2022. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday's special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week's episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Meanwhile, WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers, which is also down from last week's episode that drew 737,000 viewers.
Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Hangman Page, The Elite, NXT vs. AEW | The List & Ya Boy 10/19/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van bring you wrestling news for October 19, with SRS having been at three big tapings in the last week!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
Darby Allin Discusses Wanting To 'Disappear' From AEW Television
Darby Allin has been a staple on AEW television since AEW Dynamite premiered in 2019. Allin has had some of the most memorable moments in AEW history, including facing CM Punk in his first AEW match. Allin has been involved in memorable feuds with Cody Rhodes, Punk, MJF, and regularly...
The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match
The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
Tony Khan Promises 'Great News Soon' About ROH Weekly TV, Running One More ROH PPV In 2022
Tony Khan teases big Ring of Honor news. ROH has become integrated into AEW television ever since Tony Khan purchased the promotion in March. ROH titles are regularly defended on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, and the AEW signed talent have been featured on ROH pay-per-views under Khan's regime. Khan...
WWE Raw On 10/17 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/17. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 17 averaged 1.803 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.824 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.55 rating...
