Chintimini Wildlife Center sees drop in donations, asks community for support
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center in Corvallis may be forced to limit its services due to a 90% decrease in donations compared to 2021. The wildlife rehabilitation center is reportedly the only remaining, all-species center in the Willamette Valley between Salem and Eugene. "We are fully funded by...
Troopers, ODOT encouraging drivers to slow down and plan ahead after major wreck on I-5
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a major wreck on Interstate 5 Southbound near the Harrisburg exit Wednesday morning, Oregon State Police troopers and Oregon Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to slow down on the roads ahead of the winter season. "In a crash like we saw on I-5, our...
One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash
Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
Controlled burn at Mt. Pisgah cancelled, rescheduled for Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Officials with Lane County Parks have cancelled an ecological burn at the Howard Buford Recreation Area on Mt. Pisgah, and rescheduled it for the morning of October 21. Lane County Parks officials have closed trails in South and East Meadowlark for the safety of park-goers. The burn...
Halloween pumpkins pricier due to inflation, Eugene farm says
EUGENE, Ore. -- With folks planning trips to local pumpkin patches as Halloween approaches, it’s likely that while the visits won’t cost much more than previous years, the pumpkin itself will. About 149 million Americans buy a pumpkin for Halloween each year. However, due to inflation, prices on...
Lane County deputies bust illegal Butane Hash Oil lab
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- A sizable and illegal Butane Hash Oil production operation was shut down on Monday after law enforcement carried out a search warrant, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, the BHO operation was reported to them and Oregon State Police on...
Controversy surrounds book being taught in Elmira High School
ELMIRA, Ore. -- There's controversy in Elmira over a book being taught in 9th grade English classrooms. The book is called "The Hate U Give." It was published in 2017 by Angie Thomas. It follows a sixteen-year-old Black girl after she witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at...
I-5 pileup contributes to second fatal crash near Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Ore. -- A colossal pileup on Interstate 5 caused by a crash with one confirmed fatality Wednesday morning has been fingered as a contributing factor to a crash further up the road that took another life, according to the Oregon State Police. According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel...
Nix shines as No. 10 Oregon topples No. 9 UCLA
EUGENE, Ore--- Since at least 1996, there have only been three Oregon quarterbacks to throw for five or more touchdowns in multiple games in a single season. As of Saturday, those quarterbacks are Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix. Nix joined the two Oregon greats during No. 10 Oregon's...
Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
Duck fans turn out in droves for ESPN's College GameDay
EUGENE, Ore. -- For Oregon football fans, Saturday was an exciting day. Before the Ducks defeated the Bruins 45-30, fans were up early for the live taping of ESPN's College GameDay. The pre-game college football broadcast was filmed at the University of Oregon's Memorial Quad from 6 a.m. until 9...
Sabrina Ionescu selected as ESPN College Gameday guest picker
EUGENE, Ore--- Former Oregon Women's Basketball standout Sabrina Ionescu will join ESPN College Gameday as the celebrity guest picker on Saturday. The announcement was made by ESPN College Gameday via Twitter on Thursday. Ionescu confirmed the announcement moments later. College Gameday will start at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. It will...
