Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Getting Free Demo
During today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom revealed that a demo for Resident Evil Village's upcoming third-person mode will be made available today on all of the game's current platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam. The third-person mode will be sold as part of the upcoming Winter's Expansion DLC, and as part of the game's Gold Edition. However, players will be able to test it for 60 minutes before they commit to buying. The demo will also include the traditional first-person mode for those that have yet to play the game in any capacity. The demo will be available starting at 4 p.m. PT on October 20th.
Bleach Cosplay Brings Back Kenpachi in Style
Kenpachi has yet to return to the latest Bleach season, as the Thousand Year Blood War Arc has introduced Soul Society fans to the new villains that are unlike anything that Ichigo and his friends have faced in the Shonen's history. Remaining a fan-favorite amongst the Shinigami, viewers are counting down the days for Kenpachi's return and one cosplayer has given the brawler a unique twist as the Wandenreich's rein continues to not only affect the Soul Society, but the Arrancar as well.
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Black Adam Audiences Are Losing It Over Credit Scene, "Loudest Reaction From a Crowd I've Ever Heard"
Black Adam is well on its way to a sizable opening weekend at the box office. In fact, the film's projected $60 million haul could end up being the biggest debut for any film Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has ever appeared in. While the movie seemingly begins to connect a few of DC's film franchises into one continuity, the picture's post-credits scene has lit the internet ablaze. Full spoilers up ahead for the Black Adam post-credits scene!
She-Hulk Star Shares Hilarious BTS Montage
The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has officially come to a close, with all nine episodes of the courtroom comedy now available for binging. Because the whole season has been released and no spoilers are to be had, those involved with the series have been allowed to share behind-the-scenes tidbits from the production. Throughout the month, visual development artists have been releasing various pieces of concept art and now, one She-Hulk star is sharing all kinds of behind-the-scenes clips from the series.
Star Trek: SPOILER Leaves Starfleet
Starfleet just lost an officer in the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. (SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Trusted Sources.") In the new Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, Capt. Freeman is launching a new second contact initiative. Starfleet decides to send a reporter from the Federation to the Cerritos to chronicle the event. Freeman panics, worrying about her reputation and that of her ship and crew. She decided to put the ship nearly on lockdown and only allow select crewmembers to talk to the reporter. All others, including the lower deckers, are to make themselves scarce.
Werewolf by Night Writer Reveals Marvel Comics Inspirations
Marvel's Werewolf by Night was relatively distant from any recognizable source material when it first hit Disney+ earlier this month. While the likes of Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing are long-time favorites from Marvel's MonsterVerse, no particular series or story arc was adapted for the hour-long special.
My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi Shares New Art Featuring Mirko
My Hero Academia has brought together countless heroes to fight against Shigaraki and his massive new army in the Paranormal Liberation Front, but one top crime fighter has stood out amongst her comrades as Mirko continues to unleash her Quirk. To help in celebrating the new episode that sees Mirko continuing her battle against the High-End Nomu, creator Kohei Horikoshi has released new art for the Rabbit Hero as the War Arc continues to heat up in the Shonen franchise's anime adaptation.
Surprising Horror Movie Taking Over Netflix Top 10
It's the spooky season which means that people are around the world are looking for new horror movies to enjoy on their streaming platforms, but even with that in mind it makes very little sense why 2014's Dracula Untold would be holding its own on the Netflix Top 10. Eight years old as of this writing, and sitting at a dreadful 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Legendary Pictures reboot of Bram Stoker's vampire was a decent hit at the box office when it debuted but largely found itself forgotten to time. Despite that it has been hovering near the top of the Netflix Top 10 for almost a week.
Nintendo Switch Stealth Release Ruined By Inferior Port
Today, Nintendo Switch users were surprised to see that Alan Wake Remastered was given a stealth release by Epic Games. The game is currently available on the eShop with a 20% discount, making it $23.99. Unfortunately, there might have been a reason that the port was dropped with little fanfare: it seems the game has a few problems on Switch. On social media, many Switch users are reporting that the game looks noticeably worse than the version that launched on Xbox 360 all the way back in 2010. For a version that's supposed to be "remastered," that's quite disappointing!
GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress
The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.
Two Nintendo 64 Classics Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Month
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will have two new Nintendo 64 games to check out next month: Mario Party and Mario Party 2. The two games are set to release on November 2nd. Since the Expansion Pack's release last year, Nintendo has mostly stuck to one game release per month. That streak ended in September when no new games were released, so this might be a bit of a make-up! Whatever the case might be, fans of the N64 era are sure to be happy to see these two titles return.
Gotham Knights: Can You Play as Batman?
Gotham Knights players might be disappointed with the lack of unlockable characters in the game. The new multiplayer action RPG by Warner Bros. Montreal gives players the option to play as Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin from the outset, with players able to switch between all four characters in between nightly patrols. However, there is one notable Batman family character that's initially missing from the game's roster – Batman himself. While the opening cinematic of the game establishes that Batman is dead, many players have wondered whether Batman somehow appears as an unlockable character accessible after players complete the main plotline. Unfortunately, for reasons that become rather obvious over the course of the story, Batman is not a playable character in Gotham Knights, even after the game is completed.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay "Shouts At The Devil" With Videl
Videl retiring from the battlefield, spending her time mostly raising Pan and not harnessing the energy that she was able to discover following her training with her partner Gohan. Luckily, Son Gohan has picked up the slack in his own training, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero giving Goku's son a serious power-up wherein he can access the power of his "Beast" transformation that not only transforms his hair into a shade of grey, but also might make him the most powerful Z-Fighter in the universe.
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere
As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
The Last of Us 2 Abby Actress Wants to Return to Role
The actress who played Abby in The Last of Us Part II would love to return to the role in a future game, despite some of the reactions to the character. Abby was a new character introduced in The Last of Us Part II and much to the surprise of players, she is one of the main protagonists and the antagonist. Players primarily play as Ellie in the first half of the game, but do play a large portion of the second half as Abby. Players had a very strong reaction to her because within the first hour or two of the game, she kills Joel, the beloved protagonist of the first game. Many were taken aback by Naughty Dog's decision to kill this character off the jump and conflicted about how it was handled, since Abby had barely any screen time at that point. Her decision is explained later in the game, but it didn't stop players from feeling a hatred toward Abby, especially since they don't really get to get their revenge which some found unsatisfying.
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
Steam Game Climbs Top-Seller Charts After Big Release
If neither Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 nor Gotham Knights are part of your weekend plans, there's another game on Steam that might warrant your attention if you're looking for something to play. It's called RimWorld, but it's not just RimWorld. It's RimWorld – Biotech, a new expansion for the game that was accompanied by an update with both of those causing the game to rocket upwards on Steam's top-seller charts even amid two other big releases.
House of the Dragon Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
House of the Dragon is a mainstream hit for HBO, and a successful extension of the Game of Thrones franchise into a whole new era – literally and figuratively. The story of old House Targaryen (and the first cracks that led to its downfall) has been as gripping, entertaining, and shocking as the first Game of Thrones series – and we have not had to wait for the dragons to show up!
