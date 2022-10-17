Read full article on original website
Related
UFC 280: Pros react to Islam Makhachev submitting Charles Oliveira for title
See how fellow fighters reacted to Islam Makhachev capturing the UFC lightweight championship with a submission of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. The Islam Makhachev era is here, as he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Oliveira looked to...
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend REVEALED as ex says: "That's not me!"
Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend Lilia Schneider was revealed after his ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent confirmed a picture at LIV Golf Boston was not her and the pair had gone their separate ways. DeChambeau was snapped at sitting on a golf cart with a glamourous woman at The International over September 2-4.
Jerry Jones defends Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder, says no ‘tangible facts’ behind allegations
While Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is staring down the possibility of removal from the NFL, close friend Jerry Jones
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0