Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
Penguins Reverse Retro Jersey Release: Robo-Pigeon Returns, Full Schedule
The NHL made official the new reverse retro sweaters on Thursday morning. Over the past couple of months, the jerseys and logos have been leaked online. Now they are official, and the ill-fated robo-pigeon logo will return this season as the Pittsburgh Penguins reverse retro jersey. The logo debuted for...
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Detroit Red Wings tie it up late in third, but lose to L.A. Kings in overtime, 5-4
Oskar Sundqvist — the self-described "smallest guy" on Detroit Red Wings' Sky Line — made his first goal of the season a thriller. The Wings were without two regulars on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena, and spent much of the game playing from behind. Sundqvist used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound body to stuff the puck with 40.9 seconds to play in regulation. but the Kings prevailed in overtime, 5-4.
NBC Sports
Rangers players defend Quinn's track record with young prospects
NEW YORK -- If David Quinn doesn’t like young players, Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren sure didn’t get the memo. This could be of some reassurance to some Sharks fans, who might blame top prospects William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau’s presences in the AHL on Quinn. Both...
Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
FOX Sports
San Jose brings losing streak into game against New York
San Jose Sharks (0-5-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a five-game losing streak, play the New York Rangers. New York went 52-24-6 overall and 35-11-5 in home games a season ago. The Rangers...
NHL
Quinn returns to New York with Sharks seeking first win of season
NEW YORK -- David Quinn knows his winless San Jose Sharks will play an important game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW). But it will also be meaningful for the coach. Quinn got his NHL coaching start...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers Living Up to Locker Room Expectations
The New York Rangers look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference through four games. Again it is only four games, but the Rangers look like an offensive juggernaut that is ready to take the NHL by storm. Many expected the Rangers to take the next step this season after an incredible trip to the Eastern Conference Final last year. However, this year the bar has been raised inside the locker room. And so far the Rangers are living up to those expectations, as they are on a mission to win it all.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
FOX Sports
Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0