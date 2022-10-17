Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Midseason review: Nebraska football's offense
How has Nebraska performed in the first half of the season? The World-Herald's Sam McKewon and Evan Bland take a look at the MVP for the Husker offense, plus what they are doing well and what they struggle with in our midseason review. MVP. TREY PALMER. Consider where the Husker...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska's wild, two-month ride saw the end of Scott Frost and rise of Mickey Joseph
Casey Thompson gripped a podium with two hands. His team had lost 43-37 at Purdue, and the Nebraska quarterback — hurt all over after a night of passing and punishment — gave a plain answer about the upcoming bye week. “I need rest,” Thompson said to a tent...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Three takes on Malachi Coleman committing to Nebraska
Nebraska landed Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman on Saturday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder:. The Husker interim coach had his hooks in Coleman over the summer, providing as many opportunities as possible for him to attend practice, see the program and more. Without Joseph, Coleman may...
North Platte Telegraph
Nicklin Hames sets career record as No. 3 Nebraska moves winning streak to 11
Whitney Lauenstein had 13 kills, Nicklin Hames established a school record and No. 3 Nebraska rolled in a 24-14, 25-15, 25-22 win against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. Nebraska topped the Illini in kills (44-30,) ace serves (5-3) and digs (44-29). During the second set of Saturday’s match, Hames...
North Platte Telegraph
Kenzie Knuckles’ value, Texas’ first loss and what keeps Nebraska in a two-setter rotation
As a part-time player for the Nebraska volleyball team, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles doesn’t fill up a stat sheet like Madi Kubik or Whitney Lauenstein does. But her value remains high inside the Husker locker room. “I’ve told the team a couple of times after matches that she...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Malachi Coleman picks Nebraska. Huskers fans can thank Mickey Joseph.
Malachi Coleman could have gone anywhere. The two-way Lincoln East star held more than two dozen scholarship offers. Georgia. Oklahoma. USC. Michigan. Ole Miss. Oregon. The list continues for the top prospect out of the Cornhusker state for the 2023 class. But Coleman — Rivals’ No. 57 national recruit and...
North Platte Telegraph
'Confident' Belzile leads Nebraska to first ranked win since 2018
If Nebraska wanted to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, it needed to have a dominant performance against a difficult foe. The Huskers did just that Thursday night. Nebraska beat No. 24 Penn State 4-2 in front of a big crowd in its home finale at Hibner Stadium. It’s the Huskers' first win against a ranked opponent since 2018.
North Platte Telegraph
After losing his parents, Anthony Grant is working toward his football dreams for his family
The tombstones were the spectators. Long before Anthony Grant was a college running back, he was a kid looking for a little green space. Somewhere to run around and play with a crowd of siblings and friends. Grant didn’t have to go far. From his house on a quiet cul-de-sac...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska offer caps ‘hectic’ recruiting period for Gretna’s Mason Goldman
Mason Goldman did everything right during his junior season. Goldman hit the gym, helped lead Gretna to a Class A state championship and worked hard to get his film — and his name — out to coaches on the recruiting trail. Even after earning first-team Super-State honors as...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (four, eight, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $74,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: four, fifteen; White Balls: eleven, twenty-six) (fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. 34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2. (thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
St. Pat's knocks off Elkhorn Valley in first round of playoffs
Will Moats scored three touchdowns while combining for 66 yards of offense, and Brecken Erickson caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown as the St. Pat’s football team defeated Elkhorn Valley 56-24 in the first round of the Class D1 playoffs on Thursday. “I think...
North Platte Telegraph
Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County
DAVID CITY, Nebraska — Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion knows what it’s like to run against a sheriff and win. In 2018, a year after leaving his job as a sergeant, Dion beat his old boss, Sheriff Marcus Siebken. Four years later, Dion faces a challenge from within...
