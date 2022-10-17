ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Midseason review: Nebraska football's offense

How has Nebraska performed in the first half of the season? The World-Herald's Sam McKewon and Evan Bland take a look at the MVP for the Husker offense, plus what they are doing well and what they struggle with in our midseason review. MVP. TREY PALMER. Consider where the Husker...
McKewon: Three takes on Malachi Coleman committing to Nebraska

Nebraska landed Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman on Saturday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder:. The Husker interim coach had his hooks in Coleman over the summer, providing as many opportunities as possible for him to attend practice, see the program and more. Without Joseph, Coleman may...
Nicklin Hames sets career record as No. 3 Nebraska moves winning streak to 11

Whitney Lauenstein had 13 kills, Nicklin Hames established a school record and No. 3 Nebraska rolled in a 24-14, 25-15, 25-22 win against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. Nebraska topped the Illini in kills (44-30,) ace serves (5-3) and digs (44-29). During the second set of Saturday’s match, Hames...
Amie Just: Malachi Coleman picks Nebraska. Huskers fans can thank Mickey Joseph.

Malachi Coleman could have gone anywhere. The two-way Lincoln East star held more than two dozen scholarship offers. Georgia. Oklahoma. USC. Michigan. Ole Miss. Oregon. The list continues for the top prospect out of the Cornhusker state for the 2023 class. But Coleman — Rivals’ No. 57 national recruit and...
'Confident' Belzile leads Nebraska to first ranked win since 2018

If Nebraska wanted to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive, it needed to have a dominant performance against a difficult foe. The Huskers did just that Thursday night. Nebraska beat No. 24 Penn State 4-2 in front of a big crowd in its home finale at Hibner Stadium. It’s the Huskers' first win against a ranked opponent since 2018.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (four, eight, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $74,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: four, fifteen; White Balls: eleven, twenty-six) (fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. 34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2. (thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
St. Pat's knocks off Elkhorn Valley in first round of playoffs

Will Moats scored three touchdowns while combining for 66 yards of offense, and Brecken Erickson caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown as the St. Pat’s football team defeated Elkhorn Valley 56-24 in the first round of the Class D1 playoffs on Thursday. “I think...
Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County

DAVID CITY, Nebraska — Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion knows what it’s like to run against a sheriff and win. In 2018, a year after leaving his job as a sergeant, Dion beat his old boss, Sheriff Marcus Siebken. Four years later, Dion faces a challenge from within...
