Phil Jordan to speak at Candor Historical Society’s Monthly Talk
The Candor Historical Society is hosting Phil Jordan for a special talk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall. Always entertaining, come hear Phil give his account on many of the notable people of Candor. Jordan, a Candor High School graduate, received his Associate’s Degree...
Historic Cornerstone Saved Prior to IBM Country Club Demolition
Just as the wrecking crew is preparing to tear down the old IBM Country Club complex west of Endicott, Broome County officials have secured a cornerstone from the facility. The block marked with the year "1951" had been installed as part of a new wing to the facility on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
Former IBM Country Club to be Demolished
On October 20th, the agency was joined by Broome County and Town of Union officials to begin the motion of demolishing the IBM building, located at 4301 Watson Boulevard. LeChase Construction, Delta Engineers and Gorick Construction are looking to eliminate the property to make way for new affordable housing units, which is expected to take eight to ten weeks.
Binghamton Coffee Guru Now Roasting Beans in Chenango Bridge
The man widely regarded as Binghamton's foremost coffee aficionado has taken his expertise to a new venue. Coe Young opened Laveggio Roasteria at a downtown site on Court Street in 2007. The coffee house and roasting facility moved to a new location on State Street about a decade later. Laveggio's...
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
Village of Endicott Drills for Water Near Former IBM Country Club
An urgent quest for more drinking water for Endicott and other town of Union residents has led to sites around the old IBM Country Club. A drilling team from western New York has been working in recent days to find a potential location for a well that would supply the system operated by the village.
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
Endicott's World-Famous Boris the Skeleton Is Halloween Ready
Boris the Skeleton has gone all out for Halloween this year!. Endwell’s Famous Boris the Skeleton Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day. Endwell's world-famous Boris the Skeleton is embracing his inner Irishman. Check Out the 12-Foot Tall Skeleton That Has a Personality All of Its Own.
Homeowners, renters to benefit from Home Energy Assistance Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Home Energy Assistance Program is about to open in Tompkins County. The program offers help with heating costs and furnace repairs for income-eligible households. Tompkins County Office for the Aging Director Lisa Monroe says older people are concerned with prices heading into the winter.
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
Hundreds of Amphenol Aerospace Workers on Strike in Sidney
Hundreds of workers at the Amphenol Aerospace plant in Delaware County have hit the picket line in a dispute over wages, sick leave and medical benefits. Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1529 voted to go on strike on October 15, 2022. According to posts...
Alarming new study released on chemicals in Western New York water
The Waterkeeper Alliance is sharing their findings of a new study on cancer causing substances in our water. In the study, Waterkeeper Association members from 34 states and the District of Columbia tested waterways for PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," which do not naturally break down. The Buffalo...
Latest numbers, October 18th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases continues to drop as we head through the week.
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State Forest
Volume 26-The Fall Colors Were Peak on Columbus Day Here in Central NY. Welcome Back. Some years the Fall leaves are so-so. Some years they are downright awesome. This year they are definitely awesome. Everywhere you look, the colors are beautiful. It is definitely a huge advantage of living in the Northeast.
Southern Tier Counties Brace for COVID/ Flu Uptick
Officials in Tompkins county are alerting residents about an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community along with higher hospitalization numbers. Tompkins county is now on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “COVID-19 by County” list as being of “Medium” risk of community transmission. Also listed as “Medium” in the region are Broome, Tioga and Cortland Counties. Chenango and Delaware are listed “Low”.
Maine-Endwell takes the win on the road over Union-Endicott
HIGHLIGHTS (Volleyball): Maine-Endwell beat Union-Endicott 3-0.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
Don’t Let This Be The Biggest Regret In Life
All of my kids can drive now and fortunately none of them have had a serious accident in their vehicle and I'm so thankful. When they began driving, I could feel the anxiety build up as I watched them back out of the driveway and head down the road. I...
Would an Oakdale Commons Chick-fil-A Cause Serious Traffic Jams?
Johnson City officials are grappling with the potential traffic headaches that could develop if a Chick-fil-A restaurant opens at the Oakdale Commons. Although the Georgia-based chain and the new owners of the former Oakdale Mall have made no announcement, word has been circulating in recent months that a Chick-fil-A unit is part of redevelopment plans.
