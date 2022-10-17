Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal trial: Jury finds man who defended himself guilty of capital murder

Read full article on original website
michael hathorn
4d ago
Has the opportunity to meet this deputy what a fine man and a credit to the Sheriff's Dept I hope the person that did this gets punished severely
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Death of Robert Solis’ ex-girlfriend becomes focus of punishment phase in deputy murder trial
Another emotional day in the punishment phase of the trial for the man convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, as jurors heard testimony about the death of Robert Solis’ ex-girlfriend. Solis, who is representing himself in the trial, was found guilty of capital murder earlier this week,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA PURSUIT ENDS WITH SUSPECT SHOOTING AT OFFICER
At 4:47 am Splendora Officer Culberth was patrolling along FM 2090 when he attempted to stop a Honda Accord. The vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle traveled east on FM 2090 to Tram then north to Country Colony. It continued east to County Road 3704 and south at which point, with the vehicle still rolling the driver and passenger, jumped out. As the officer exited his vehicle the driver opened fire with an automatic pistol, jumped a fence, and fled into the woods. The passenger who was armed with an AR-15 dropped it as he tried to scale the fence and was quickly taken into custody. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Precinct 4, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and DPS assisted in setting a perimeter. The DPS Air Unit was alerted and responded to the scene with the helicopter. The search went several hours with no luck. Just as the perimeter was about to be broken and the helicopter was leaving, a resident on County Road 3704B spotted the suspect which the description had been put out on. He approached the male and told him to get on the ground. The suspect jumped up and went over the fence. A new perimeter was set and K-9 was put back on the ground. A short time later deputies were flagged down on County Road 3704B that the suspect was in the resident’s truck. As officers approached the suspect tried to flee but was quickly taken into custody. The pistol was located in the truck he had been hiding in.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIFE SAYS THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JURY IN NEW CANEY “59 MARINE” MURDER
Just after 10 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 night a call to Montgomery County 911 came in in reference to shots fired at US 59 Marine on US 59 at Payne Road in New Caney. The location is of 59 Marine, a boat repair business. Units arrived on the scene to find a female victim, identified as Tina Louise Cappa, 52, the bookkeeper for the business, shot and deceased in a mobile home. Jimmy Don Lane, a resident there was taken into custody but later transported to Houston Northeast Hospital with a medical issue. Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene units were just finishing the Woodlands shooting scene when they were called to New Caney. It was close to 3 am before a search warrant for the property was acquired. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, who responded to the scene, a call was made earlier in the evening Friday for shots fired disturbance. When deputies arrived they were unable to find anybody. When the second call came in they were able to locate a 55-year-old male on the property. That was when they discovered the body of the female. Ligon said a shotgun was used. On Friday a Montgomery County Jury sentenced Lane to Life in prison on the charge of Murder. The jury had a range of punishments from 5 years to 99 years or Life in Prison. Lane will be eligible for parole in 30 years. Lane was represented by Conroe Attorney Mike Valdez who was court-appointed.
Man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend days before she was supposed to give birth
HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was recently arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year. According to a news release from the Houston Police Department, on April 8 at approximately 9:35 a.m., patrol officers found Amber Butler, 27, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu parked in the main lane of traffic on Willowben Boulevard. Police said she had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
Wife may have been living with husband's remains for months, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA POLICE ARREST ONE FOR HUMAN SMUGGLING-ICE SAYS RELEASE THE ILLEGALS
On Wednesday, Splendora’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 59 near Fostoria Rd for a traffic violation. During the investigation, it was learned the driver was smuggling 7 illegal immigrants across state lines. The driver was placed in custody for Human Smuggling of Persons and transported to the Montgomery County Jail without incident.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN SPLENDORA
A manhunt is in progress on County Road 3704. This after an earlier pursuit. The suspects jumped out and shot at officers. One is in custody. The other suspect is white or Hispanic, gray shorts, a blue sweater, and a T-shirt. The helicopter is overhead, dogs are on the ground. Please stay indoors, if you have keys in your vehicle lock the vehicle and remove the keys. The suspect was last seen on 3704B going East into the woods after confronting a homeowner.
Convicted Killer Tells Jury to Sentence Him to Death After They Took 25 Minutes to Find Him Guilty of Murdering Texas Deputy
After representing himself in a losing effort, a convicted murderer told jurors they might as well sentence him to death. Robert Solis, 50, was just found guilty of capital murder for shooting and killing Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, in a September 2019 traffic stop. “Since you believe I’m...
Click2Houston.com
‘It doesn’t look good’: Authorities searching for missing 2-year-old daughter of man accused of choking common-law wife to death
HOUSTON – Houston police and Texas Equusearch are searching for a missing 2-year-old child who is the daughter of the man accused of choking his common-law wife to death on Tuesday. Police said the toddler, Nadia Lee, was last seen near the 300 block of South Richey Street in...
cw39.com
DA: Former Harris County deputy constable indicted for bribery and theft
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A former deputy constable is accused of stealing from Vietnamese businesses while in uniform, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. And authorities are hoping to find more victims. Bobby Joe Espinosa, 39, was indicted Monday on two charges of bribery and one charge of...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with murder after possible 16-year-old runaway found dead in wooded area in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after a 16-year-old runaway’s body was discovered in a wooded area in north Harris County on Thursday. Jonathan Rodriguez has since been charged with murder. On Thursday evening, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
17-year-old charged with murder after his mother’s body found in trunk of car he was driving
A Humble teenager is charged with murder after his mother’s body was found in the trunk of his car following a chase in Nebraska. Tyler Roenz, 17, and his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49, were reported missing from their home in Humble last week. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
Teen shoots 14-year-old girlfriend's family member after meeting her at NE Houston park, HPD says
The 14-year-old girl reportedly snuck out of her house to meet the 17- to 18-year-old, who's accused of shooting one of her family members after they found them at a park together.
CBS Austin
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
East Texas News
Woman indicted on theft charges
COLDSPRING — A San Jacinto County woman was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the theft of more than $25,000 from the Coldspring Dixie Youth League over the course of several years. Lt. Charles Dougherty Detective said that a true bill for a charge of theft of...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Justice of the Peace seeing increase in evictions among domestic violence victims
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a local judge says she's been seeing a spike in domestic violence victims facing eviction. "I want to say dozens, and to me, dozens are still too many. Even if it's one, it's still too many," said Harris County Justice of the Peace Wanda Adams.
fox26houston.com
A.J. Armstrong Re-Trial: The problem with DNA evidence
HOUSTON - Often DNA evidence helps prove a prosecutor's case but not in the Capital Murder trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr. A DNA expert just left the witness stand, and although she testified for the prosecution, what she told jurors did not prove who murdered former NFL player Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife Dawn Armstrong.
2 women injured after accidental discharge of firearm at Texas City shooting range, police say
As a man was attempting to clear his weapon at a Texas City shooting range, police say he accidentally shot two women.
Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
