1 Trade Sends Warriors’ Klay Thompson To Lakers
Sometimes, the writing appears to be on the wall. Just make sure you read it closely. This can be the case for NBA teams at times. The message may seem obvious, but it may also be misleading you. Nobody reads the terms and conditions, but they ought to. After all,...
Draymond Green: Last Run With The Warriors
Brad Botkin joins Brandon Baylor to discuss if this will be Draymond Green's last run with the Warriors.
Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style
Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
Golden State Warriors receive 2022 NBA championship rings: Complete details
Check out the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship rings, which they received Tuesday night before their season opener.
LeBron Ripped by Charles Barkley: 'Just Getting Numbers' as Lakers Look Bad at Warriors
OCT 19 LAKERS 'STILL BAD' Here at DallasBasketball.com we have a long and glorious history of "Loving to Hate'' the Los Angeles Lakers. So it is with unbridled glee that when we view the Lakers' season-opener on on the road playing the defending champion Warriors. ... and we see the 123-109 loss in which L.A. seemed completely disjointed ...
Klay Thompson Reveals His Thoughts On Getting Another Big Contract From The Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson wants to become an NBA All-Star once again. He is not worried about signing a new contract with the Warriors as of now.
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
Stephen A. Smith Has Take On Why Celtics Suspended, Not Fired, Ime Udoka
Ime Udoka is dealing with a season-long suspension handed down by the Boston Celtics for reportedly having an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. But is there a reason the head coach was just suspended and not fired?. Stephen A. Smith, who’s never afraid to express his opinion no...
Draymond Green and LeBron James seemed pretty chummy Tuesday night
Draymond Green cozied up to LeBron James during Tuesday night’s season opener, at one point leaving his own bench to chat with the Lakers veteran.
Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well
Charles Barkley says the Golden State Warriors' championship dynasty may go on longer because of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
Golden State Warriors schedule and predictions
Golden State Warriors schedule: Friday, October 21 Game Time (ET) TV Nuggets 10:00 PM ESPN Sportsnaut prediction: Warriors 120, Nuggets
Kevin Durant Defends Russell Westbrook From Criticism
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant defended Los Angeles Lakers guard and former teammate Russell Westbrook
The Warriors Put the NBA on Notice
Stephen Curry and Golden State cruised past LeBron James and the Lakers on opening night.
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
After all those thrilling NBA Finals battles of last decade, Stephen Curry and LeBron James can still put on a spectacular show well into their 30s. Opening night between these two greats showed why Curry’s team is on top these days. Curry began the season with 33 points, seven...
Kerr displays Warriors' latest version of Strength In Numbers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Prior to the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Steve Kerr made it clear he didn't expect Klay Thompson or Draymond Green to flirt with playing 30 minutes. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were good to race up and down the floor, but Green and Thompson still had a ways to go.
Lakers PG Russell Westbrook Attributes Hamstring Strain to Coming Off Bench
According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook attributes the hamstring strain he suffered in his team’s final preseason game to coming off the bench. After the Lakers’ 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook said, “I’ve been doing the same thing...
Warriors NBA Championship Rings Take Subtle Jab At Celtics
It wasn’t lost on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum how the Golden State Warriors started their season Tuesday night. As Boston put the finishing touches on a season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, the Warriors held a ring ceremony prior to their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers to celebrate their win in the NBA Finals over the Celtics — Golden State’s fourth title in eight seasons.
Pushing Pace Set Celtics Up For Success In Season Opener
The Boston Celtics weren’t waiting around to set up their offense against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Once they controlled the ball from either a rebound or a steal on the defensive end, they took off down the court, beating the 76ers in transition time and time again. Boston’s quicker pace was noticeable in the debut of Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla — it’s something he emphasized during the preseason — and it was definitely beneficial in helping claim a 126-117 season-opening win.
Three Bruins Ranked In ESPN’s Top 50 Best NHL Players For 2022-23
The depth of talent in the NHL is immense, but the Bruins still saw three players make the cut for ESPN’s top 50 players for the 2022-23 NHL season. A panel of writers ranked the top 100 players based on who they think will have the best season. Boston center Patrice Bergeron just missed the cut in the top 50 with a ranking of 51.
