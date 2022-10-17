ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge

If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
Kerr displays Warriors' latest version of Strength In Numbers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Prior to the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Steve Kerr made it clear he didn't expect Klay Thompson or Draymond Green to flirt with playing 30 minutes. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were good to race up and down the floor, but Green and Thompson still had a ways to go.
Warriors NBA Championship Rings Take Subtle Jab At Celtics

It wasn’t lost on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum how the Golden State Warriors started their season Tuesday night. As Boston put the finishing touches on a season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, the Warriors held a ring ceremony prior to their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers to celebrate their win in the NBA Finals over the Celtics — Golden State’s fourth title in eight seasons.
Pushing Pace Set Celtics Up For Success In Season Opener

The Boston Celtics weren’t waiting around to set up their offense against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Once they controlled the ball from either a rebound or a steal on the defensive end, they took off down the court, beating the 76ers in transition time and time again. Boston’s quicker pace was noticeable in the debut of Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla — it’s something he emphasized during the preseason — and it was definitely beneficial in helping claim a 126-117 season-opening win.
Three Bruins Ranked In ESPN’s Top 50 Best NHL Players For 2022-23

The depth of talent in the NHL is immense, but the Bruins still saw three players make the cut for ESPN’s top 50 players for the 2022-23 NHL season. A panel of writers ranked the top 100 players based on who they think will have the best season. Boston center Patrice Bergeron just missed the cut in the top 50 with a ranking of 51.
