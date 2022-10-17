ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha’s North 24th Street Corridor growing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 15 years, North End Teleservices has been a major part of the north Omaha community. Now the company has plans to grow. North End Teleservices has provided jobs for a community that has seen double-digit unemployment for years. The company has the help wanted signs...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Demolition of old WOWT broadcast tower nearly complete

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Progress has been increasingly faster as each piece comes down. Lead foreman Mike Berry says it’s been a difficult job. “We’ve been here almost a month so far,” Berry said. When it all began, he and his crew faced a job that stood...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Incredible warmth this weekend

If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:33...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska company’s drone show brightens Baseballoween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Norfolk-based entertainment company already known for putting on the state’s biggest fireworks displays has raised the bar to the skies, presenting the largest choreographed drone show in the state. “We are using 160 drones,” Fantasy Drone Shows co-owner Don Wisnieski said. “With the technology...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights

Doctor's offices are filling up in the metro. It's not uncommon for flu season. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October 20, 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha plans open house events to talk about mobility master plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents who want to give the city feedback about its plans for improving pedestrian and bicycling experiences in the city will have a chance to share their thoughts at upcoming open house meetings. The city said Thursday that it would host two such meetings in...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Fatal West Omaha Motorcycle Crash Investigated

A motorcyclist dies in a traffic mishap in west Omaha. Omaha Police Accident Investigators say the motorcycle operator, 24-year-old Thomas Flesher of Omaha, was southbound on 132nd and entered the Shirley St intersection Thursday afternoon when a northbound vehicle attempted to turn westbound onto Shirley and collided with the motorcycle.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 21.

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 21. 6. Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk. The body was found after an NSP pursuit initiated near Grand Island that involved a car...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Familiar Old Market restaurant announces closure

OMAHA, Neb. — Stokes Grill and Bar announced Wednesday it is permanently closing its Old Market location at 12th and Howard. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said its last day will be Saturday, October 22nd. Stokes has operated the Old Market location for 15-years. The restaurant did not...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Vehicle fire causes billowing smoke on I-80 near Gretna

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A vehicle fire near the Interstate 80 Gretna exit caused billowing smoke in the air Thursday morning. The fire happened around 6:10 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 432 on I-80. Sarpy County officials say no one was injured and the fire was put out around...
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing

Sunny skies and breezy south winds today with very warm conditions. High temperatures reach the low 80s today, with record highs in the upper 80s likely Sunday. If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. Updated: 20...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads rejected the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union’s request to add seven...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest

If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Doctor's offices are filling up in the metro. It's not uncommon for flu season. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October 20, 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
OMAHA, NE

