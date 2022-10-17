A check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Arbutus Drive and East Fifth Street Tuesday led to the arrests of two people on drug charges. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said officers C. Roberts and D. Harrison were patrolling in the area shortly after 4:30 a.m. when they noticed the suspicious vehicle and what appeared to be an attempt by its occupants to hide from them. The occupants went into a driveway and turned off the headlights. A few minutes later they restarted the vehicle and backed out.

