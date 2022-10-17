Read full article on original website
Col. Edward Arthur Branch
Colonel Edward Arthur Branch, USAF, Ret., 86, of Lake Gaston passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Branch was born on October 26, 1935, in Portsmouth, Virginia, the son of Roy Lee Branch and Dorothy Roberts Griffin Branch. He graduated from Cradock High School in Portsmouth, VA....
Richard Randolph White Sr.
Richard Randolph White, Sr. of Roanoke Rapids, NC was born January 2, 1948 to Lettie Mozelle Game White and Lucious Benjamin White. He is survived by the love of his life Barbara Ann Ward White, a Son Richard Randolph White, Jr., a daughter Julie Ann White Nail and her husband Warren Scott Nail. Three Grandchildren Amber Elizabeth Nail Watkins and husband Christopher Watkins, James Alexander Nail, and Emily Ann White. Two Great Grandchildren Caleb Wyatt Watkins and Waylon James Watkins. Brothers Wayne White and wife Hazel Frederick White and wife Dale. A sister Margaret White Pulley. He was preceded in death by a brother Gerald W. White, Sr.
RRGSD becomes first heart-safe district in state
Members of the Project Adam NC team from Duke Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center recently visited the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District to oversee drills performed by Cardiac Emergency Response Teams at each of the district’s eight sites. These drills were the last requirement the district had to meet...
Hazel Cannon Cooke
Hazel Cannon Cooke, 92, of Roanoke Rapids died October 17, 2022 in Liberty Commons in Weldon. The daughter of Billie and Florence Wright Cannon, Hazel was born December 16, 1929 in Virginia. Her parents and her husband, Calvin Ivey Cooke, preceded her in death. Hazel was a homemaker. She was...
Photo gallery: Local flair at the state fair
Halifax County has been well represented at the North Carolina State Fair which continues through Sunday. The presence of the county as well as the Roanoke Valley has been represented through artisans such as Brian O. Lynch of Hollister and his crafting of silver jewelry and Senora Dal Lynch of Warren County and his Haliwa-Saponi pottery.
Marvin Allen Butts Jr.
Marvin Allen Butts, Jr., 71, died October 16, 2022 at ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids. Allen was born in Halifax County on November 16, 1950, the son of Marvin A. Butts, Sr. and Irene Arrington Butts, both who preceded him in death. He was a member of Tabor United...
Fire department honors Pearson's service; presents lifesaving awards
The Roanoke Rapids Fire Department honored the retirement of Lieutenant Gordon Pearson and also honored firefighters who helped revive people who had gone into cardiac arrest. Chief Jason Patrick presented the certificates during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Pearson served the fire department for 16 years. “He worked hard...
Roanoke Connect sets plans for four-county fiber build
Roanoke Connect, a broadband service provider and a subsidiary of Roanoke Electric Cooperative, has announced plans to begin building across four new counties by the end of 2022. Counties included in the new construction plan are:. Bertie County. Gates County. Town of Halifax. Northampton County. “As we set the stage...
County proceeds with Weldon City Schools grant ordinance
Halifax County commissioners Monday approved a grant project ordinance and administrative agreement related to the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grant Weldon City Schools received last month for construction of a new sixth-grade through 12 building. The North Carolina State Department of Public Instruction awarded the system $50 million for...
Webb sets record straight on taxes, merger
I am attorney Sammy D. Webb. I am a candidate for Halifax County Commissioner. I want to let the citizens of Halifax County know where I stand on two very important issues, taxes and school merger. We are facing the highest inflation in over 40 years. Grocery prices are high,...
RRPD seeks two in check fraud case
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating an obtaining property by false pretense case in which people used a stolen local check to buy $20 worth of cigarettes and drinks. The crime occurred October 12 at 11:30 at Walgreens on Smith Church Road, according to Chief Bobby Martin. Anyone with...
Incentives OK'd for company proposing $9.5 million investment
Halifax County commissioners Monday approved an economic development incentive package for a manufacturing concern that is expected to produce $9.5 million in taxable investment and create 10 full-time jobs. The location of the project, currently known as Project Pole, was not mentioned and there was no mention of what the...
Lady Jackets win conference meet and Savannah Medlin earns Conference Runner of the year and All-Conference
The 2A/3A Big East Conference Cross Country Meet was held in Red Oak yesterday. The Yellow Jackets ran with great purpose. The Roanoke Rapids High boys were led by Camden Gray, Braxton Coggins, Brandall Coggins, and Arafat Qasem. They finished 5th overall with an average time of 22:28. The boys are 12th in the region and will compete in Regional Meet in Raleigh October 29th.
Suspicious vehicle stop nets two drug arrests
A check on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Arbutus Drive and East Fifth Street Tuesday led to the arrests of two people on drug charges. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said officers C. Roberts and D. Harrison were patrolling in the area shortly after 4:30 a.m. when they noticed the suspicious vehicle and what appeared to be an attempt by its occupants to hide from them. The occupants went into a driveway and turned off the headlights. A few minutes later they restarted the vehicle and backed out.
Jackets softball field named Goodwin Field
Family, friends, former coworkers and forment players filled the Roanoke Rapids Softball park this past Saturday afternoon. Not for a softball game though, it was to honor a former coach and RRHS Athletic Hall of Famer Coach Carleen Goodwin..The Roanoke Rapids Graded School District Board of Education voted to name the Roannoke Rapids High School softball field the Goodwin Field in honor of Coach Carleen Goodwin, who gave RRHS over 30 years of service and coaching.
Roanoke Rapids High Athletics schedule for week of October 17th.
Roanoke Rapids High School Athletic schedule for the week of October 17th. 2. Volleyball at Louisburg at 6pm for the 1st round of the conference tournament. Depending on the outcomes, the 2nd round of the tournament will be on Tuesday with the championship on Thursday. I will keep you posted on the outcomes.
Chaloner Middle football game stats vs KIPP October 12th
CMS Offense (Rushing) #1 AJ Roberts threw a 16 yard pass to #21 Nazir Yellorday and a PAT to #4 Takuan Harris.
