Picturesque Winery For Sale In Western New York
If you ever had the dream of walking among grapevines and creating your own signature wine, now you can without heading to Italy or California. Up fo sale is an amazing winery here in Western New York and if you have a couple of bucks laying around it could be yours.
Several Spooky Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and since we are one weekend away from Halloween, everything is in the full swing of fall and things are getting spooky. People are planning to be out and about this weekend for several Halloween celebrations, whether it be Trunk...
Buffalo Restaurant Marks New Location With Amazing Mural
A local favorite restaurant recently moved to a new location and to christen the new building they commission an amazing mural for the side of their building. Carmine's was a local fixture in East Amherst for many years but just a couple of weeks ago they moved into a new building on Transit road near Main street in Williamsville.
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624
A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
Server At Famous Wing Spot Scolds Tourists For Doing This
You need to follow specific rules when you’re in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t matter if you live here or are just passing through - Buffalonians have hard and steadfast ideas of how things should be, and they don’t apologize for that. A group of tourists allegedly...
“Got Talent” TV Show Filming Near Buffalo, New York
It never ceases to amaze me the amount of talent that we have here in the Buffalo and Niagara Region. From world class athletes to singers and musicians, we are blessed to be among some very gifted individuals. Perhaps that is you or someone that you know?. The fall is...
Michael Myers Appears All Over Zillow House in Hamburg, New York
Halloween lovers you will love this house in Hamburg, New York featuring Michael Myers! This is awesome. If you are scrolling on Zillow looking at houses (don't worry--we all do it even though we aren't trying to buy a house) you might get a good laugh out of these pictures.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween
In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
Is A Mega Carwash Coming To Hamburg?
On the heels of a new car wash opening on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg, it looks like another mega carwash could be opening up soon in the town. It was about a month ago that a new massive carwash open up on Southwestern Boulevard right near South Park Ave in Hamburg. It is located by the Tractor Supply and when they first opened and offered a free wash, the traffic was backup for miles along South Western Boulevard.
Massive “Blizzard Room” One Hour From Buffalo, NY
The cold weather that we have been feeling over the last couple of days here in Buffalo and Southern Ontario may just have been a tease. It looks like Mother Nature will be bringing back the more mild temperatures that we love in mid-autumn here in the Niagara Region. But...
Comedian’s Take On Living In Buffalo Is Way Too Accurate [VIDEO]
If there is one thing we know about living in Western New York is that we are a very prideful bunch. That pride stays with us no matter what. If you move away, you are still looking for a Bills Backer bar or a Wegmans' or Teds near your new home.
4 New York State Cities Among Top Places With Biggest Rat Problems In U.S.
Unfortunately, New York City has a reputation for being overrun by rats. If you've ever lived in the city or visited, I'm sure you've seen a rat, or two, or three. But, you might be surprised to find out that NYC isn't the only city in New York with a rat problem. There are three other cities in upstate and other parts of New York that have rat problems too.
Transit Road Is About To Be A Disaster in Lancaster, New York
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
Spotted! Woolly Bear Caterpillars emerge across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith spotted a Woolly Bear Caterpillar while walking along Spruce Lake at Holiday Valley, and here's what its prediction is for this winter. These seasonal little creatures, commonly referred to as "woolly worms," are sighted in mid-October as...
The Buffalo Bills Shout Song Like You’ve Never Heard It Before
Here in Buffalo, we've heard the Shout song about a million times. But there's a good chance you've never heard it like this before. For those of you who are reading this that aren't from Buffalo, the Shout song is kind of like Buffalo's fight song. You know...colleges and universities have songs that their band plays to get the crowd hyped up, well, we have this song.
