The Prescott Valley Haunting on the Green event is less than two weeks away and the costume contest applications are now open for you to register!. Register early to secure your spot to try and win a prize! There are many prizes that you can win, be sure to keep an eye on the Prescott Valley, Arizona Parks & Recreation Facebook to stay up-to-date on what’s up for grabs!

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO