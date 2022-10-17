Read full article on original website
Flagstaff Pipeline West Community Meeting
The City of Flagstaff and the Coconino County Flood Control District invite residents impacted by post-wildfire flooding in the Pipeline West area to a Schultz Creek Flood Corridor meeting on Monday, October 24 from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at Flagstaff City Hall. During the meeting, City and Flood Control District staff will discuss planning long-term mitigations and take questions from residents.
Parenting Class for Parents with School-Aged Children
Classes start soon! Parents and caregivers of Yavapai County are being offered the opportunity to attend the upcoming and free Common Sense Parenting class at MATFORCE in Prescott Valley. Facilitator, Sandi Cheney, will be presenting educational material over a 6-week period based on the Common Sense Parenting principle of “using your head as well as your heart to raise school-aged children.”
Prescott Valley Costume Contest Registration is Open
The Prescott Valley Haunting on the Green event is less than two weeks away and the costume contest applications are now open for you to register!. Register early to secure your spot to try and win a prize! There are many prizes that you can win, be sure to keep an eye on the Prescott Valley, Arizona Parks & Recreation Facebook to stay up-to-date on what’s up for grabs!
Town of Prescott Valley Boards & Commission Openings
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from town residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, the Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, and the Board of Adjustment. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council.
October 17th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
Yavapai County Information on Upcoming Election
Early voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season. Yavapai County has multiple ways in which voters may...
fox10phoenix.com
Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home
CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
Yavapai College Prescott Campus Open House
An open house recruiting and familiarization day will be held on Saturday, October 22 at Yavapai College Prescott Campus (1100 E. Sheldon Street) starting at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to take tours of the campus and its facilities,...
October 17th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. After four Public Meetings regarding the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District (AVO), the Planning and Zoning Commission continued the public hearing, last week on Thursday, October 13th. The meeting...
Serena Williams, DIY Pet Costumes, Weight Loss Related to Trauma, Turf Park | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured
Verde Valley News – UPDATE (October 18, 2022) – On Oct. 16th at approximately 6am, 22-year-old Rimrock resident Edgar Arreola, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder for knowingly and intentionally shooting and killing Camp Verde resident Rafael Zapata the previous night around 11pm at a party in [...] This post Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Fall Fun with ZooFest & Boo at the Zoo at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary
Join Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary for ZooFest on Saturday & Sunday, October 29th & 30th. Activities include Zoo Maze, Boo Zone, Photo Spots, Bounce House, and Animal Enrichment from 10 am-4 pm. Event activities included with paid general admission. Then come back for “BOO at the ZOO” on Sunday, October...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE TO FATAL SHOOTING IN RIMROCK
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde...
Snowliage in Northern Arizona, Bradshaw vs. Prescott Rivalry Game, Kyler Murray, Halloween at Heritage Park Zoo – My Drive October 19th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott events, DIY pet Halloween costumes, EnduroCross, Country Thunder Arizona lineup, stunning snowliage in Arizona, the Bradshaw Bears vs. Prescott Badgers rivalry game and more.
Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
Best Maple Tree for Prescott Valley: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about which is the best maple tree. What is the Difference Between a Sensation Maple and an Autumn Blaze Maple? What to do if my Tea Roses have yellow leaves with black spots? How to know if your manzanitas are dying, and more!
nhonews.com
Wood for Life, a collaborative program that supplies firewood to Navajo and Hopi nations from forest restoration projects, receives national award
TUBA CITY, Ariz.. — The Wood for Life partnership has been awarded the Volunteer and Service Citizen Stewardship and Partnerships Award by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service for its innovative work to bring warmth to indigenous homes. The National Forest Foundation accepted the award on behalf of the partnership in a ceremony in Flagstaff last week.
fox10phoenix.com
Party shooting in northern Arizona ends with 2 dead, suspect arrested
RIMROCK, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting at a party in Rimrock left two people dead and another wounded, which investigators believe is the suspect. Authorities received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near the 4000 block of Top O The Morning Drive at...
Weekend Weather for Oct 20 thru Oct 24
Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5...
