Brooklyn, NY

Time Out New York

NYC is the best city for vampires

Dracula, Edward Cullen and Lestat de Lioncourt would love New York City, according to this new study from LawnLove.com. According to the site, NYC is apparently the ideal city for vampires because it would have the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses and the most vampire groups in the U.S. (maybe the Staten Island vampires from What We Do in the Shadows were onto something).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

A hard kombucha taproom is opening in Williamsburg

Unless completely oblivious to the sorts of gastronomic trends that seem to take over our culture every so often, you must have heard of kombucha, the fermented sweetened black tea that supposedly boasts a ton of health benefits. Although not an alcoholic beverage in its original form, hard kombucha has...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

New York or Nowhere is opening a flagship store

Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person. On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD releases photo of Manhattan subway slasher who attacked straphanger

Police on Friday released a photo of the the man they say slashed a straphanger during a fight over the suspect standing too close to the victim’s girlfriend. A video still shows the alleged attacker as he steps off a southbound N train in Times Square Wednesday night before the attack, police said. He then got on a No. 2 train heading uptown. Minutes later he got into a row with Sammi Tovar, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners

A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

