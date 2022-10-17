Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
NYC is the best city for vampires
Dracula, Edward Cullen and Lestat de Lioncourt would love New York City, according to this new study from LawnLove.com. According to the site, NYC is apparently the ideal city for vampires because it would have the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses and the most vampire groups in the U.S. (maybe the Staten Island vampires from What We Do in the Shadows were onto something).
See free Halloween movies at these NYC parks every weekend this month
As part of the city's Movies Under the Stars program, parks around town will be screening spooky Halloween films alongside family-friendly classics and newer productions throughout the month of October. In total, New Yorkers will get to catch over 150 flicks around all five boroughs—completely gratis. Standouts include Hocus Pocus...
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
The ‘best pizzeria in the world’ will turn into an Italian coffee shop on Saturday mornings
Here's another reason to visit Una Pizza Napoletana, deemed the best pizzeria in the world by 50 Top Pizza just a few weeks ago: the Orchard Street restaurant will turn into a breakfast destination dubbed Caffè Napoletana on Saturday mornings from 9am to 1pm beginning November 5. Espresso for all!
Sip Champagne with caviar for under $20 at this fancy bar
While Champagne and caviar comically conjure a kind of stuffy refinement studied in 90s mustard commercials and films where a precocious kid becomes a millionaire, bubbly and fish eggs came by their trope status honestly. Both the tightly-controlled sparkling white wine from the Champagne region of France and salt-cured sturgeon...
A hard kombucha taproom is opening in Williamsburg
Unless completely oblivious to the sorts of gastronomic trends that seem to take over our culture every so often, you must have heard of kombucha, the fermented sweetened black tea that supposedly boasts a ton of health benefits. Although not an alcoholic beverage in its original form, hard kombucha has...
Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect.
A giant inflatable wonderland is returning to NYC for a limited time
You’ll be able to live out your childhood dreams and launch down a slide into 500,000 translucent balls at Pop In The City, which is returning this fall. The giant, 120-foot-long bouncy castle made its city debut in August with interconnected domes with interactive elements of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements.
A giant Yayoi Kusama mosaic will decorate the new Grand Central Madison Terminal
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has a big New York City following. Each time her work is shown here, i.e. the New York Botanical Garden’s “KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature” in 2021 and Yayoi “Kusama: Festival of Life” at David Zwirner in 2017, we line up around the block and sell out tickets.
New York or Nowhere is opening a flagship store
Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person. On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.
A beautiful Louis Vuitton exhibit has taken over the former Barneys building on Madison Avenue
The final leg of Louis Vuitton's much chronicled traveling exhibit "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" has officially been activated in New York at the former Madison Avenue flagship of Barneys, where it will stay through December 31. Previously on display in Paris, Singapore and Los Angeles, the show seeks to honor...
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
VIDEO: Man in 'cream' hat robs woman in bump scheme on Queens street
Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a woman’s purse in a bump scheme on Wednesday in Queens, authorities said.
Police searching for man who caused stampede in Brooklyn subway by flashing a knife
Police are searching for a man who displayed a knife on a Brooklyn A train, causing a stampede that injured a 36-year-old woman. The man displayed the knife on Sept. 21 around 4:42 p.m. on an A train.
Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
NYPD releases photo of Manhattan subway slasher who attacked straphanger
Police on Friday released a photo of the the man they say slashed a straphanger during a fight over the suspect standing too close to the victim’s girlfriend. A video still shows the alleged attacker as he steps off a southbound N train in Times Square Wednesday night before the attack, police said. He then got on a No. 2 train heading uptown. Minutes later he got into a row with Sammi Tovar, ...
Cops: 1 man critical after fire at bike shop on Staten Island’s Hylan Blvd.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 60-year-old man is in critical condition following a fire at a mixed-commercial building that houses a bike shop and an apartment on Hylan Boulevard in Grant City, according to police. About 60 firefighters and 12 units battled the blaze, which was reported at 3:51...
Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners
A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
