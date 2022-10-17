ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geena Davis Recalls Inappropriate Encounter with Bill Murray (Exclusive)

Geena Davis is opening up about her personal life and career in her candid new memoir “Dying of Politeness.”

In the book, she includes a bombshell claim about an inappropriate encounter with Bill Murray when they co-starred in their 1990 crime comedy “Quick Change.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Geena about that meeting, and she shared, “I went to the meeting for the role in a hotel suite and there were two other people there… and Bill Murray said, ‘Hey, have you ever heard of the thumper?’ Which it turned out to be this giant massager device and I said, ‘No, no,’ and he said, ‘Well, just lay down on this bed here and let me try this on you. You'll love it. It’s incredible. I was like, ‘No, no, no,’ trying to laugh it off… and I finally realized he was never going to relent. He would not give up… and I didn’t walk out nor was I the kind of person who could say stop asking me. So I found myself in shame, parked on the edge of the bed, so he could put in on my back.”

Jenn asked, “Did he ever apologize to you for that?”

Davis replied, “I would imagine he didn’t think that there was anything wrong with it. I’ve never talked to him since.”

Geena also addresses ageism in her book, telling Lahmers, “In movies, only five percent of the characters are women 50 and over… so this isn’t a Geena phenomenon.”

Jenn pointed out, “It only gets better over time,” adding, “Age comes with experience.”

Davis agreed, saying, “You reach your prime after 40 and then from then on.”

As for what she hopes women will take from her book, she said, “It’s very important for all of us, particularly women, to live authentically. To not give so much of ourselves away to please others. Maybe seeing my journey that goes like this but is increasingly more bad-ass, they can relate to it and see it’s possible to feel like you deserve that, you know?”

“Dying of Politeness” is out now.

Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
StyleCaster

Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced

After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
